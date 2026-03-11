SUNDOWN: Production Wraps on Rebekah McKendry's New Horror Flick, Exec-Produced by G N' R's Slash
Horror ‘Sundown’, Exec Produced by Guns N’ Roses’ Slash Wraps ProductionSUNDOWN a horror feature from director Rebekah McKendry (Glorious), written by Joshua Hull and David Ian McKendry wrapped principal photography in Winnipeg this week.The film stars Olwen Fouéré (The Watchers, Mandy), Camille Sullivan (Shelby Oaks) and Summer H. Howell who plays the titular role in Mike Flanagan's upcoming Amazon Prime Video adaptation of "Carrie"Three generations of women reunite in a remote cabin to avenge a loved one’s death, only to discover their captive isn’t who he seems to be, and his family is closing in, waiting for sundown.Exec Produced by Guns N’ Roses’ Slash via his BerserkerGang label, the film is produced by Pasha Patriki (Deathstalker) of Hangar 18 Media and horror specialist Raven Banner's Michael Paszt (V/H/S/94), Andrew Thomas Hunt (Deathgasm 2 Goremageddon), and James Fler (Frankie Freako). Juliette Hagopian (Hunter Hunter) is also producing. BerserkerGang and Hangar 18 recently collaborated on the Roger Corman reboot of Deathstalker, directed by Steven Kostanski. The film’s executive producers include Michael Vasicek, Michael Da Silva and Rodrigo Gudiño.“Sundown is great, it is a super tense family vs monster tale that is as claustrophobic as it is terrifying.” said SlashDaniel Bernhardt (The Matrix Reloaded, Nobody 2) and David Alpay (MGM+’s From) also star while Kyle Mac (Reacher), Elisa Paszt (Monica’s News), David Ian McKendry, Junko Bailey (The Grudge) and Megan Best (Elevator Game) round out the cast.Patrick Baxter (Alien: Earth, 300, Ghostbusters: Afterlife) provided his Prosthetic FX make-up expertise as well as Creature Cabin and Steven Kostanski’s Action Pants FX.
