SUNDOWN: Production Wraps on Rebekah McKendry's New Horror Flick, Exec-Produced by G N' R's Slash

Alright, cool news from our friends at Raven Banner. Rebekah McKendry has wrapped production on their new horror film, Sundown, over in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Three generations of women reunite in a remote cabin to avenge a loved one’s death, only to discover their captive isn’t who he seems to be, and his family is closing in, waiting for sundown.

The lads at Raven Banner are producing, along with regular partner, Pasha Patriki from Hanger 18 Media, and Winnipeg-based producer Juliette Hagopian, under her banner by her own name.

And back in the fold is Slash from G N' R who executive produced this flick under his BeserkerGang label. Slash and Patriki recently produced Steven Kostanski's Deathstalker. Kostanski was helping out with practical effects through his caompany, Action Pants FX. Patrick Baxter and company Prosthetic FX helped with make-up, and Creature Cabin also was on board.

More news will follow as post production moves along and we get nearer to festival dates and a release date. Stay tuned.