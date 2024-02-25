Rotterdam 2024: What The Audiences Liked Best

Three weeks ago, Rotterdam was about to wrap up its International Film Festival, and a few days after that they published the final results of their audience rating ballots. These, to me, are always at least as interesting as the critics' reviews and professional awards. Reviews are personal by nature and while they can contain objective facts, most of what you read will consist of subjective opinions. And awards? Having been on quite a few juries myself, I know the discussions which go on behind close doors. Awards go to films that the jury as a whole thought would deserve it, but it never says how close it was, or if the final group up for debate consisted of two titles or six.Audience ratings are a different matter though. A high average may not mean much when a screening is small and all the cast and crew were present with their parents, friends and neighbors. But when you look at several sold-out screenings for the same title? Then a high rating means that the film did not piss off a paying public, and that's an achievement in the Netherlands.It will always be difficult to compare films which are wildly different, and even if you could, there is no guarantee that you will like a crowdpleaser. Maybe your tastes are special and your favorite won't even end up in the top half. All possible.But for now, let's see what the paying audiences in Rotterdam thought. Because this 'gestalt' opinion is just as valid as a critic's is. And this year, things went slightly different than in other years...