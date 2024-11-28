Pretty Packaging: The UK MACROSS PLUS Release May Make You Sing
It's been a while since I featured Anime Limited in this category (the last one was Belle two years ago...), but that doesn't mean the Scottish distributor has been quiet. In fact, the company got itself slightly reorganized and joined forces with several other distributors to streamline their ordering processes. Thankfully, what didn't change is that now and again they release an Ultimate Edition. Here is their newest, and it's... a science fiction spectacle by Watanabe Shinichirō, with a legendary soundtrack by Kanno Yōko? Wait, didn't they ultimate-release Cowboy Bebop already?
Well, years before Cowboy Bebop, the two had collaborated already on the OVA-series Macross Plus and the movie version of that series. And Anime Limited has now released a stellar, stellar release of both.
It's quite the looker, so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
Well, years before Cowboy Bebop, the two had collaborated already on the OVA-series Macross Plus and the movie version of that series. And Anime Limited has now released a stellar, stellar release of both.
It's quite the looker, so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
Here is the box, and it is a BIG box. Anime Limited is using the LaserDisc-size here.
You could have fitted in the soundtrack on vinyl, size wise, but that would have made the package astronomically expensive. Note that Anime Limited is releasing the soundtrack separately on vinyl, for roughly 3 times the price of this Blu-ray edition. Which in itself isn't exactly cheap already...
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.