Neuchâtel 2025: Swiss Genre Festival Reveals This Year's Poster
The fine folks at the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) have revealed the poster for this year's event, happening from July 4th through 12th.
Over the years, the posters have taken on a primarliy technical theme and this year the festival and poster designer éponime studio have taken on an organic, stripped down look. Behold, the power of the mushroom!
That's all for now, bask in the glory that is the mystical mushroom. Early bird passes go on sale next month, May 8th. The festival schudule will follow in June.
NIFFF 2025 POSTER – GENRE SPREADS LIKE LIGHTNINGFor its 24th edition (4–12 July 2025), the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) invites its audience to become immersed in an evolving visual world, where the organic teems with mysteries and fuels mystical stories.Created by the Lausanne-based éponime studio, the NIFFF 2025 poster draws inspiration from a simultaneously elusive and universal symbol: the mushroom. As if it were blurring the lines between genres, mushroom is a blanket term for a multitude of species. It cannot fall into one sole categorization, and can have countless shapes, colors, and textures. A keeper of enchantments and secrets at times, at others a source of supernatural powers and hallucinogenic visions, the mushroom creates a bridge between what can and cannot be seen, between reality and imagination, and of course safeguards the balance of nature with its healing and poisonous properties. At the junction of art and science, it can become a gateway to yet unexplored universes.THE FAIRY RING – WHERE SCIENCE, ECOLOGY, AND MYSTERIES MEETSteeped in beliefs and legends, the fairy ring is a fascinating natural phenomenon that happens underground before making its way to the surface in the form of an enigmatic fungal circle. Not unlike the NIFFF, which invites festivalgoers to let themselves sink into an ecosystem of abundance, where fantasy seeps in and lets the curious minds gather around a shared quest for escapism.
