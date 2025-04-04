Neuchâtel 2025: Swiss Genre Festival Reveals This Year's Poster

The fine folks at the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) have revealed the poster for this year's event, happening from July 4th through 12th.

Over the years, the posters have taken on a primarliy technical theme and this year the festival and poster designer éponime studio have taken on an organic, stripped down look. Behold, the power of the mushroom!

That's all for now, bask in the glory that is the mystical mushroom. Early bird passes go on sale next month, May 8th. The festival schudule will follow in June.