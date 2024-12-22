Pretty Packaging: ARCANE Gets A Home Release To Di(c)e For

A closer look at the dice themselves. The big metal D20 has its numbers inlaid with sparkly resin.

The smaller dice are hollow, with the middle being filled with a gel and metallic powder. Shake them for a sparkly effect! And they are specific to this set because the highest number shows as a symbol from the series.

Trinkets like these charm the hell out of me. I must have been a magpie in a previous life...