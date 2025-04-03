FREAKY TALES Review: Four Freaky-ish Tales From The East Bay

A mysterious green fog leads to a wild week in the East Bay in Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s Freaky Tales.

Narrated by legendary Oakland rapper, Too $hort, Freaky Tales is an interconnected anthology of bizarre, violent goings-on occurring over a weekend in the late ‘80s. The stories span demographics, from punks just trying to have a good time, to an up-and-coming rap duo looking for their big break, to a mob enforcer looking for a way out, and finally to a mystical reimagining of a real-life record-breaking basketball performance; but they all share a common love and appreciation of what makes/made Oakland unique.

The first story follows Tina (Ji-young Yoo) and Lucid (Jack Champion), a pair of teenage punk rockers stepping out of the Grand Lake theater in Oakland who are confronted by a truckload of neo-Nazi boneheads in a pickup truck. Bothered, but unbowed, the pair make their way to storied punk collective and music venue 924 Gilman Street in Berkeley to see Operation Ivy, the equally storied ska-punk outfit that eventually spawned Rancid, among other acts. Before the band can finish the set, the above-mentioned Nazis crash the gig and start a fight inside the club, ruining everyone’s night and challenging the sanctity of the notoriously left-wing, punk rock safe space.

The punks who call the place home – Gilman is volunteer-run and has been since it opened on New Year’s Eve, 1986 – are unwilling to cede their turf to terrorists. Together, the fans and the bands – again, the punk ethos puts limited barriers between the two groups – hatch a plan to fortify themselves and secure their sanctuary. This leads to an extraordinarily bloody brawl in the streets, as the punk and Nazis battle it out for control.

Meanwhile, stepping out of that same theater at the same time, was no-name rap duo Danger Zone, best friends Entice (Normani) and Barbie (Dominique Thorne). They are determined to make a name for themselves, and somehow manage to land a gig opening for Too $hort, already a legend in 1987, he is the biggest name in Bay Area rap. When the opening slot takes a surprise turn and becomes a face-to-face rap battle, Danger Zone have a different kind of fight on their hands, and it will make or break them.

Elsewhere in Oakland, Clint (Pedro Pascal) is an enforcer who is desperate to leave the business to live a calm life with his wife their soon-to-be child. However, when his past comes back to haunt him, he finds out he has a lot more to lose than he previously realized. A tragic accident sends him on a road to revenge from which he can’t turn back.

The final story follows the Golden State Warriors’ “Sleepy” Floyd on the night he scored 29 points in a single quarter during the NBA playoffs, and what the public didn’t see on the screen. While Floyd was putting on a clinic at the Oakland Coliseum (R.I.P.), an organized crime ring was tearing through the homes of him and his Warriors brothers. When the thieves working Floyd’s place make a mistake that leaves a woman dead, he gathers a mystical power to take revenge on all those involved in his loss.

Named for one of Too $hort’s biggest, raunchiest hits, Freaky Tales attempts to cobble together a single narrative from these four stories and is partially successful, even if it never quite goes as far as it needs to to seal the deal. While the stories here are individually compelling, there is something lacking that never quite grabs the viewer the way it wants to; and sadly, it never gets anywhere near as freaky as it seems to think it did.

At least three of the stories, the Gilman Street riot, Danger Zone's collab with Too $hort, and Sleepy Floyd’s magical game, are based on true events. Boden and Fleck took great pains to recreate the notorious punk club – in which I personally wasted years of my own youth about a decade after the events of this film – and try to make it feel real. While the appearance is pretty spot-on – I was fooled for a minute – there’s a sanitized feeling to the whole thing, including the bloodletting later on, that feels false. Sleepy Floyd’s story is a complete dramatization that serves as the glue for the events of the film, not unlike a lower stakes Inglorious Basterds, that actually does pretty well until it comes to the final showdown, which again feels too staged and overly choreographed really hit the way it wants to.

As for the other two stories, the Danger Zone rap battle is a bit of a damp squib here, it may have played fine in a different film, but doesn’t seem to fit the genre expectations or demands of this one. Pedro Pascal, on the other hand, is just acting circles around everyone in this film to the degree that he feels teleported in from someone else altogether. Add in a cameo from America’s Dad, Tom Hanks, in which he takes 5 minutes and puts on as much of a clinic as “Sleepy” Floyd did that night, and everything around these two actors feels even more false and contrived.

Boden and Fleck show a clear affinity for the Oakland of their youth, and I get it, I grew up in and around the area and it always felt like a magical place to me, too. However, Freaky Tales is painfully uneven and never reaches the ecstatic genre heights to which it clearly aspires. That being said, it does present a little bit of something for everyone, and a top-notch performance from Pascal that is definitely worth checking out. However, as a whole, Freaky Tales never really clicks, no matter how hard it works to present us with a nostalgic tapestry of an Oakland that barely exists anymore, oh well.