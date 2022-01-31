Fangoria Chainsaw Awards: Vote for the Best of Horror 2021!
I'll admit, I have an intense dislike for awards shows. But for the Chainsaw Awards, I make an exception. Probably because us horror fans tend to stick together, and even if there's only one winner in each category, we'll celebrating all the great films that we got to see (and make) in the past year. Especially at a time when art is so much more necessary.
And what else is great about the Chainsaw awards, is that the fans are the voters. Now, this can be a double-edged sword, but given the fan base of the magazine, their nominations and awards are wide-ranging and reflective of the diversity of our beloved genre. Voting is open until the end of March, so have a look at the details and nominees below, and cast your ballot!
In their most recent magazine issue, Fangoria officially announced the nominations for its 2022 Chainsaw Awards, and horror fans everywhere can currently cast their votes for their favorite films, television series, directors, artists, and more that kept us all thrilled, chilled and entertained throughout the course of 2021. Winners will be celebrated later this year during a yet-to-be-revealed Chainsaw Awards event.
The 2022 Chainsaw Awards Nominees include fan favorite films such as James Wan’s Malignant, Candyman from Nia DaCosta, and Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, as well as indie hits like Werewolves Within from Josh Ruben, Rose Glass’ Saint Maud and Censor from Welsh filmmaker Prano Bailey-Bond.
2021 was also a big year for televised horrors, too, with the release of shows such as Chucky from creator Don Mancini, Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass and the hit anthology series Creepshow which all were honored with nominations, and this year sees the Chainsaw Awards adding a Best Documentary category for the first time ever as well.
“Horror is always fertile ground for excellence, and 2021 offered an embarrassment of riches,” said FANGORIA Editor-in-chief Phil Nobile Jr. “Most of the voter feedback this year has been how hard it was to pick a favorite in any category. We concur.”
All of the 2022 Chainsaw Awards are chosen by the horror community. Voting for this year’s Chainsaw Awards will close on Thursday, March 31st at 11:59 PM EST.
Here’s a full list of the 2022 FANGORIA Chainsaw Award nominees:
BEST WIDE-RELEASE MOVIE
Malignant
Candyman
Last Night in Soho
The Night House
A Quiet Place Part II
BEST LIMITED-RELEASE MOVIE
Come True
Hurt
In the Earth
PG: Psycho Goreman
Werewolves Within
BEST FIRST FEATURE
Censor
My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To
Saint Maud
The Stylist
The Vigil
BEST STREAMING-PREMIERE MOVIE
The Boy Behind the Door
Fear Street: 1666
Lucky
The Power
Violation
BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE MOVIE
Detention
The Feast
Lamb
The Queen of Black Magic
Titane
BEST SERIES
Brand New Cherry Flavor
Chucky
Creepshow
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Midnight Mass
BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman
Niamh Algar, Censor
Morfydd Clark, Saint Maud
Barbara Crampton, Jakob’s Wife
Rebecca Hall, The Night House
Thomasin McKenzie, Last Night in Soho
Agathe Rousselle, Titane
Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Violation
Julia Sarah Stone, Come True
Anya Taylor-Joy, Last Night in Soho
BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE
Luke David Blumm, Son
Jennifer Ehle, Saint Maud
Larry Fessenden, Jakob’s Wife
Vincent Lindon, Titane
Diana Rigg, Last Night in Soho
Bill Sage, Wrong Turn
Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place Part II
Jeremy T. Thomas, Antlers
Suzanne Voss, Dementia Part II
BEST DIRECTOR
Prano Bailey-Bond, Censor
David Bruckner, The Night House
Anthony Scott Burns, Come True
Julia Ducournau, Titane
Rose Glass, Saint Maud
Edgar Wright, Last Night in Soho
BEST SCREENPLAY
Prano Bailey-Bond & Anthony Fletcher, Censor
John Hsu, Fu Kai-ling, Chien Shih-keng, Detention
Ben Collins, Luke Piotrowski, The Night House
Rose Glass, Saint Maud
Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Dusty Mancinelli, Violation
BEST SCORE
John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, Daniel Davies, Halloween Kills
Electric Youth, Pilotpriest, Come True
Ben Lovett, The Night House
Clint Mansell, In The Earth
Tom Schraeder, CJ Johnson, Hurt
BEST MAKEUP FX
Tara Brawley, Hurt
Mark Coulier, Blood Red Sky
Francois Dagenais, Spiral: From the Book of Saw
Christopher Nelson, Halloween Kills
Oriane de Neve, CLSFX Atelier 69, Kandisha
BEST CREATURE FX
Barrie Gower, The Green Knight
Robert Kurtzman, Black Friday
Legacy Effects, Shane Mahan, Antlers
Magee FX, Gaslight Studio, V/H/S/94
MastersFX, Steven Kostanski, PG: Psycho Goreman
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Lizzie Cook, Candyman
Odile Dicks-Mireaux, Last Night in Soho
Eulyn Colette Hufkie, Bingo Hell
Chieko Matsumoto, Prisoners of the Ghostland
Neil McClean, Slumber Party Massacre
ACHIEVEMENT IN NON-FICTION
The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs
Elvira's 40th Anniversary, Very Scary, Very Special, Special
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched
Mail Order Murder
Dark Shadows and Beyond: The Jonathan Frid Story
BEST KILL
Chosen by write-in votes.
About FANGORIA Magazine:
FANGORIA first launched in 1979 as a magazine celebrating genre filmmaking and continues to be published as a printed quarterly to this day. The mag was acquired in 2020 by producer Tara Ansley and entrepreneur Abhi Goel who have looked to expand its brand while also resurrecting its sister brands Starlog and Gorezone in the digital space.