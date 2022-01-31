Fangoria Chainsaw Awards: Vote for the Best of Horror 2021!

I'll admit, I have an intense dislike for awards shows. But for the Chainsaw Awards, I make an exception. Probably because us horror fans tend to stick together, and even if there's only one winner in each category, we'll celebrating all the great films that we got to see (and make) in the past year. Especially at a time when art is so much more necessary.

And what else is great about the Chainsaw awards, is that the fans are the voters. Now, this can be a double-edged sword, but given the fan base of the magazine, their nominations and awards are wide-ranging and reflective of the diversity of our beloved genre. Voting is open until the end of March, so have a look at the details and nominees below, and cast your ballot!



In their most recent magazine issue, Fangoria officially announced the nominations for its 2022 Chainsaw Awards, and horror fans everywhere can currently cast their votes for their favorite films, television series, directors, artists, and more that kept us all thrilled, chilled and entertained throughout the course of 2021. Winners will be celebrated later this year during a yet-to-be-revealed Chainsaw Awards event.



The 2022 Chainsaw Awards Nominees include fan favorite films such as James Wan’s Malignant, Candyman from Nia DaCosta, and Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, as well as indie hits like Werewolves Within from Josh Ruben, Rose Glass’ Saint Maud and Censor from Welsh filmmaker Prano Bailey-Bond.



2021 was also a big year for televised horrors, too, with the release of shows such as Chucky from creator Don Mancini, Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass and the hit anthology series Creepshow which all were honored with nominations, and this year sees the Chainsaw Awards adding a Best Documentary category for the first time ever as well.



“Horror is always fertile ground for excellence, and 2021 offered an embarrassment of riches,” said FANGORIA Editor-in-chief Phil Nobile Jr. “Most of the voter feedback this year has been how hard it was to pick a favorite in any category. We concur.”



All of the 2022 Chainsaw Awards are chosen by the horror community. Voting for this year’s Chainsaw Awards will close on Thursday, March 31st at 11:59 PM EST.



Here’s a full list of the 2022 FANGORIA Chainsaw Award nominees:



BEST WIDE-RELEASE MOVIE

Malignant

Candyman

Last Night in Soho

The Night House

A Quiet Place Part II



BEST LIMITED-RELEASE MOVIE

Come True

Hurt

In the Earth

PG: Psycho Goreman

Werewolves Within



BEST FIRST FEATURE

Censor

My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To

Saint Maud

The Stylist

The Vigil



BEST STREAMING-PREMIERE MOVIE

The Boy Behind the Door

Fear Street: 1666

Lucky

The Power

Violation



BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE MOVIE

Detention

The Feast

Lamb

The Queen of Black Magic

Titane



BEST SERIES

Brand New Cherry Flavor

Chucky

Creepshow

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Midnight Mass



BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman

Niamh Algar, Censor

Morfydd Clark, Saint Maud

Barbara Crampton, Jakob’s Wife

Rebecca Hall, The Night House

Thomasin McKenzie, Last Night in Soho

Agathe Rousselle, Titane

Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Violation

Julia Sarah Stone, Come True

Anya Taylor-Joy, Last Night in Soho



BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE

Luke David Blumm, Son

Jennifer Ehle, Saint Maud

Larry Fessenden, Jakob’s Wife

Vincent Lindon, Titane

Diana Rigg, Last Night in Soho

Bill Sage, Wrong Turn

Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place Part II

Jeremy T. Thomas, Antlers

Suzanne Voss, Dementia Part II



BEST DIRECTOR

Prano Bailey-Bond, Censor

David Bruckner, The Night House

Anthony Scott Burns, Come True

Julia Ducournau, Titane

Rose Glass, Saint Maud

Edgar Wright, Last Night in Soho



BEST SCREENPLAY

Prano Bailey-Bond & Anthony Fletcher, Censor

John Hsu, Fu Kai-ling, Chien Shih-keng, Detention

Ben Collins, Luke Piotrowski, The Night House

Rose Glass, Saint Maud

Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Dusty Mancinelli, Violation



BEST SCORE

John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, Daniel Davies, Halloween Kills

Electric Youth, Pilotpriest, Come True

Ben Lovett, The Night House

Clint Mansell, In The Earth

Tom Schraeder, CJ Johnson, Hurt



BEST MAKEUP FX

Tara Brawley, Hurt

Mark Coulier, Blood Red Sky

Francois Dagenais, Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Christopher Nelson, Halloween Kills

Oriane de Neve, CLSFX Atelier 69, Kandisha



BEST CREATURE FX

Barrie Gower, The Green Knight

Robert Kurtzman, Black Friday

Legacy Effects, Shane Mahan, Antlers

Magee FX, Gaslight Studio, V/H/S/94

MastersFX, Steven Kostanski, PG: Psycho Goreman



BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Lizzie Cook, Candyman

Odile Dicks-Mireaux, Last Night in Soho

Eulyn Colette Hufkie, Bingo Hell

Chieko Matsumoto, Prisoners of the Ghostland

Neil McClean, Slumber Party Massacre



ACHIEVEMENT IN NON-FICTION

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs

Elvira's 40th Anniversary, Very Scary, Very Special, Special

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula



BEST DOCUMENTARY

Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched

Mail Order Murder

Dark Shadows and Beyond: The Jonathan Frid Story



BEST KILL

Chosen by write-in votes.



About FANGORIA Magazine:



FANGORIA first launched in 1979 as a magazine celebrating genre filmmaking and continues to be published as a printed quarterly to this day. The mag was acquired in 2020 by producer Tara Ansley and entrepreneur Abhi Goel who have looked to expand its brand while also resurrecting its sister brands Starlog and Gorezone in the digital space.







