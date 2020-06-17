CANDYMAN Animation: Watch Incredible Shadow Puppet Short

If there's one film I'm hoping with all my might that I get to see on big screen this year, it's Nia DaCosta's Candyman. The original is a seminal work of urban horror, and the trailers for the pseudo-sequel thus far have set a great tone for what we can expect. And just this afternoon, DaCosta tweeted an incredible shadow puppet animated short, created by Manual Cinema with a haunting score by Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe.

The short highlights the urban legend of Candyman, and certainly considering contemporary events, highlights violence against Black Americans, and the mobs that never give them rest. Check it out below.