PSYCHO GOREMAN: U.S. Blu-ray And DVD Release on March 16th
Regardless of what version you end up getting you need to have a copy of Psycho Goreman in your home. If you're in the U.S. then consider, if you will, picking up a copy of the release from RLJE Films.
It may be lacking a kick-ass cover but their version has more than its share of goodies, no matter which format you get it in. The complete list of over two hours of extras is below.
Psycho Goreman comes out on Blu-ray and DVD in the U.S. on March 16th.
RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, and Shudder, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural will release the horror/comedy, PG: PSYCHO GOREMAN, on DVD and Blu-ray on March 16, 2021.Written and directed by Steven Kostanski (The Void, The Divide, Father’s Day), PG: PSYCHO GOREMAN stars Nita-Josee Hanna (Books of Blood, 4teen), Owen Myre (“NOS4A2,” Alternate Ground), Adam Brooks (The Return, Father’s Day), Alexis Hancey (Silver Tongue), and Matthew Ninaber (Transference).In PG: PSYCHO GOREMAN, siblings Mimi and Luke unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord who was entombed on Earth millions of years ago after a failed attempt to destroy the universe. They nickname the evil creature Psycho Goreman (or PG for short) and use the magical amulet they discovered to force him to obey their childish whims. It isn’t long before PG’s reappearance draws the attention of intergalactic friends and foes from across the cosmos and a rogues’ gallery of alien combatants converges in small-town suburbia to battle for the fate of the galaxy.· Director Commentary· One-on-One: An Interview with the Director of PG: PSYCHO GOREMAN· Interviews with the Cast· Interview with Adam Brooks· Kortex: A Konversation· The Music of PG: PSYCHO GOREMAN· Fight Choreography· Fight Pre-Viz· Filming the Paladin Fight· PG vs Pandora· Miniature Magic· Inside the Creature Shop· Concept Art Gallery· PG: PSYCHO GOREMAN Trading Cards Gallery· Behind the Scenes Photo Gallery
