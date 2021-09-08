LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Trailer: Official Trailer For Edgar Wright's Thriller

Now that it has had it's bow in Venice the rest of the world is waiting its turn to get its eyeballs on Edgar Wright's latest movie, Last Night in Soho. To further whet your appetite here is the official trailer.

In acclaimed director Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller, Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.

Here in Canada Focus Features and Universal Pictures Canada will release Last Night in Soho in theatres on October 29th. Last Night in Soho stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, and Synnøve Karlsen.