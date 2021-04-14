Shudder in May: Gory Heavyweights PSYCHO GOREMAN And SKULL THE MASK Bring May Flowers

We are halfway through April, enjoying everything that our friends at Shudder have brought to us so far in the halfway to Halloween month. With our daytimers already marked for the remaining releases this month it's time to skip ahead a few pages and start checking off the month of May.

What's a 'daytimer', old man?

Moving along. There's a lot to choose from next month. Of the big additions to the lineup we already announced the other day that Canadian horror comedy PG Psycho Goreman will begin streaming on Shudder next month. Counter to that film's funny side of gore is Brazilian horror Skull: The Mask which also has a tremendous amount of practical gore effects as well, albeit leaning towards a brutal kind of violence.

On the first day of May a few classic horror flicks will drop: The Wicker Man, two versions of House on Haunted Hill, 13 Ghosts and Curse of the Demon. During the second week there are some current horror flick joining the ranks: Sator, Climate of the Hunter and from Argentina The Funeral Home.

Also that week is the Canadian Indigenous thriller series Trickster which experienced an untimely and controversial end to its first season. It's on a different level than the cancellation of Kim's Convenience but our national broadcaster who handled both those shows has taken a couple hits this year, for sure.

Did you just use a monthly streaming update article about horror flicks to-

SKIP TO THE END!!! The back half of the month sees hits like Time Lapse, The Machine and Werewolf join the Shudder fold. Everything coming out in the month of May can be found in the gallery below.

This May delivers a packed lineup of new original and exclusive films and series to Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. Highlights for the month include the films Fried Barry, a wild and trippy horror film about sex, drugs and alien abductions destined to be a cult classic; acclaimed horror filmmaker Neil Marshall (The Descent, Game of Thrones) returns to the genre with witch hunt thriller The Reckoning, starring Charlotte Kirk (Ocean’s 8) and Sean Pertwee (Gotham); and PG: Psycho Goreman, the latest horror-comedy from Steven Kostanski (The Void); as well as new episodes of original series Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs.