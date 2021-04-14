Shudder in May: Gory Heavyweights PSYCHO GOREMAN And SKULL THE MASK Bring May Flowers

We are halfway through April, enjoying everything that our friends at Shudder have brought to us so far in the halfway to Halloween month. With our daytimers already marked for the remaining releases this month it's time to skip ahead a few pages and start checking off the month of May.
What's a 'daytimer', old man?
Moving along. There's a lot to choose from next month. Of the big additions to the lineup we already announced the other day that Canadian horror comedy PG Psycho Goreman will begin streaming on Shudder next month. Counter to that film's funny side of gore is Brazilian horror Skull: The Mask which also has a tremendous amount of practical gore effects as well, albeit leaning towards a brutal kind of violence.
On the first day of May a few classic horror flicks will drop: The Wicker Man, two versions of House on Haunted Hill, 13 Ghosts and Curse of the Demon. During the second week there are some current horror flick joining the ranks: Sator, Climate of the Hunter and from Argentina The Funeral Home.
Also that week is the Canadian Indigenous thriller series Trickster which experienced an untimely and controversial end to its first season. It's on a different level than the cancellation of Kim's Convenience but our national broadcaster who handled both those shows has taken a couple hits this year, for sure.
Did you just use a monthly streaming update article about horror flicks to-
SKIP TO THE END!!! The back half of the month sees hits like Time Lapse, The Machine and Werewolf join the Shudder fold. Everything coming out in the month of May can be found in the gallery below.
This May delivers a packed lineup of new original and exclusive films and series to Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. Highlights for the month include the films Fried Barry, a wild and trippy horror film about sex, drugs and alien abductions destined to be a cult classic; acclaimed horror filmmaker Neil Marshall (The Descent, Game of Thrones) returns to the genre with witch hunt thriller The Reckoning, starring Charlotte Kirk (Ocean’s 8) and Sean Pertwee (Gotham); and PG: Psycho Goreman, the latest horror-comedy from Steven Kostanski (The Void); as well as new episodes of original series Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs.
NEW SHUDDER ORIGINAL & EXCLUSIVE FILMS
Fried Barry – Premieres May 7 (Please note, this is updated from the previously announced date, May 6.) **A Shudder Original Film
(Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA, Shudder UKI and Shudder ANZ)
Fried Barry follows the story of a drug-addled degenerate who, after yet another bender, gets abducted by aliens. Barry takes a backseat as his alien visitor assumes control of his body and takes it for a joyride through Cape Town. What follows is an onslaught of drugs, sex and violence as Barry’s alien tourist enters the weird and wonderful world of humankind.
The feature directorial debut from award-winning music video director Ryan Kruger and starring newcomer Gary Green, the genre pushing, acid-washed, sci-fi horror has been praised by critics and embraced by fans around the world.
The film is produced by James C. Williamson and Kruger and executive produced by Nicolai Fuglsig (12 Strong). Williamson shares a story credit with Kruger who serves as both writer and director. The expansive cast is led by Green alongside Bianka Hartenstein, Sean Cameron Michael (Shooter, Blood Drive), Chanelle de Jager (The Widow, Outlander), Joey Cramer (Flight of the Navigator) and Jonathan Pienaar (Blood Diamond, Roots).
The Reckoning – Premieres May 13 **A Shudder Exclusive Film
(Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA and Shudder UKI)
After losing her husband during the Great Plague, Grace Haverstock (Charlotte Kirk, Ocean’s 8) is unjustly accused of being a witch and placed in the custody of England’s most ruthless witch-hunter, Judge Moorcroft (Sean Pertwee, Dog Soldiers). Forced to endure physical and emotional torture while steadfastly maintaining her innocence, Grace must face her own inner demons as the Devil himself starts to work his way into her mind.
Directed by modern master of horror Neil Marshall (The Descent, Dog Soldiers, Game of Thrones), The Reckoning was written by Marshall, star Charlotte Kirk and Edward Evers-Swindell.
PG: Psycho Goreman – Premieres May 20 **A Shudder Exclusive Film
(Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA, Shudder UKI and Shudder ANZ)
In PG: Psycho Goreman, young siblings Mimi and Luke unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord who was entombed on Earth millions of years ago after a failed attempt to destroy the universe. They nickname the evil creature Psycho Goreman (or PG for short) and use the magical amulet they discovered to force him to obey their childish whims. It isn’t long before PG’s reappearance draws the attention of intergalactic friends and foes from across the cosmos and a rogues’ gallery of alien combatants converges in small-town suburbia to battle for the fate of the galaxy.
Written and directed by Steven Kostanski (The Void, The Divide, Father’s Day), PG: Psycho Goreman stars Nita-Josee Hanna (Books of Blood, 4teen), Owen Myre (NOS4A2, Alternate Ground), Adam Brooks (The Return, Father’s Day), Alexis Hancey (Silver Tongue), and Matthew Ninaber (Transference).
Skull: The Mask – Premieres May 27 **A Shudder Original Film
(Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA, Shudder UKI and Shudder ANZ)
In this splatter-filled supernatural slasher, a Pre-Columbian artifact contains the spirit of Anhangá, the executioner of the god Tahawantinsupay. Whoever wears the masked is possessed by Anhangá and compelled to commit sacrifices to resurrect his god. It’s up to a museum assistant and a policewoman to stop the slaughter before the ritual is completed. A throwback treat for fans of ‘80s slashers and gory practical effects.
Written and directed by Armando Fonseca and Kapel Furman, who previously co-directed 2016’s Uptake Fear, Skull: The Mask stars Brazilian wrestling champion Rurik Jr., Wilton Andrade, Natallia Rodrigues, Ivo Müller, Ricardo Gelli Guta Ruiz, Gilda Nomacce and Tristan Aronovich.
NEW SHUDDER SERIES
The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs – New Episodes Every Friday **A Shudder Original Series
The hit original series with Joe Bob Briggs premiered on April 16 and continues with new episodes every Friday. Briggs, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic, presenting eclectic horror movie double features, interrupting the films to expound upon their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema. The show’s hashtag, #TheLastDriveIn, has trended in the top 10 on Twitter in the US during the premiere of every episode and special, often reaching No. 1. Guest stars to date include Anna Biller, Kelli Maroney, Chris Jericho, Lloyd Kaufman, Barbara Crampton, John McNaughton, Reggie Bannister, Ashley Laurence, Doug Bradley, Michael Berryman, Felissa Rose and Tom Savini.
NEW ADDITIONS TO SHUDDER’S MOVIE LIBRARY
May 1
The Wicker Man (1973; US)
During a celebration of May Day, a puritan Police Sergeant arrives in a Scottish island village in search of a girl who the locals claim never existed.
House on Haunted Hill (1959; US)
A millionaire offers $10,000 to five people who agree to be locked in a large, spooky, rented house overnight with him and his wife. The film is produced by horror legend, William Castle.
House on Haunted Hill (1999; US)
An amusement park mogul offers a group of diverse people $1,000,000 to spend the night in a haunted house with a horrifying past.
13 Ghosts (1960; US, CA)
A family inherits what proves to be a haunted house, but a special pair of goggles allows them to see their ghostly tormentors. The film is produced by horror legend, William Castle.
Curse of the Demon (1958; US, CA)
Directed by Hollywood great, Jacques Tourneur, American professor John Holden arrives in London for a parapsychology conference, only to find himself investigating the mysterious actions of Devil-worshiper Julian Karswell.
May 4
Frankenhooker (US)
Directed by Frank Henenlotter, a medical student sets out to recreate his decapitated fiancée by building her a new body made of Manhattan street prostitutes.
May 10
Sator (US, CA)
Secluded in a desolate forest, a broken family is observed by Sator, a supernatural entity who is attempting to claim them.
Climate of the Hunter (US, ANZ)
Two sisters vie for the affections of a man who may or may not be a vampire. When the three come together for dinner it has all the makings of a lovely meal filled with desire, memories and blood. From indie auteur Mickey Reece comes a wholly original new vampire vision.
The Funeral Home (US, CA, UKI, ANZ)
Bernardo is an undertaker who runs mortuary business in the same house where he resides. In the front he has his clients. And in the back, his dysfunctional family lives among coffins, wreaths and mischievous supernatural entities that visit on a daily basis. They attribute the paranormal manifestations to the dead bodies from their mortuary work but finding the real source of all this madness will be their quest, and what they might find is a terrifying truth.
May 13
Trickster – Full Season Binge Release (US)
Based on the bestselling trilogy of novels by Eden Robinson, Trickster tells the story of the Indigenous Gothic, spirits, ancient magic and deadly rites of passage in a coming-of-age story unlike any you’ve ever seen.
May 17
American Mary (US)
The allure of easy money sends Mary Mason, a medical student, into the world of underground surgeries which ends up leaving more marks on her than her so called "freakish" clients.
Time Lapse (US)
Three friends discover a mysterious machine that takes pictures twenty-four hours into the future, and conspire to use it for personal gain, until disturbing and dangerous images begin to develop.
Found (US, CA)
A horror-obsessed boy discovers his older brother is a serial killer.
May 18
Def by Temptation (US, CA, UKI, ANZ)
An evil succubus is preying on libidinous black men in New York City, and all that stands in her way is a minister-in-training, an aspiring actor, and a cop who specializes in cases involving the supernatural.
Black Roses (US, UKI, ANZ)
Demons hypnotize the general public by posing as a rock and roll band.
May 24
Werewolf (US, CA)
WW2: a group of children liberated from a concentration camp find themselves, aimless and hungry, stranded in an abandoned mansion in the forest, surrounded by vicious attack dogs.
The Machine (US, CA)
In efforts to construct perfect android killing machines in a war against China, UK scientists exceed their goal and create a sentient robot.
The Windmill (US, CA)
In a desperate attempt to stay one step ahead of the authorities, Jennifer joins a coach-load of tourists embarking on a tour of Holland's world-famous windmills. She and the other tourists are forced to seek shelter in a disused shed beside a sinister windmill where, legend has it, a Devil-worshiping miller once ground the bones of locals instead of grain. As members of the group start to disappear, Jennifer learns that they all have something in common - a shared secret that seems to mark them all for doom