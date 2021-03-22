PSYCHO GOREMAN Dines Exclusively at Lester D's Compliments of Plastic Meatball!

Yes. This is a real thing. No. Really. Really real.

For real you can go to a Lester D's restaurant, like the flagship restaurant in St. Catherines, Ontario, Canada, (Road trip to St. Catherines? Road trip to St. Catherines? Anyone?) pick up the Hunky Boy Reel Meal Deal and purchase one of both of the two 16 oz. collector glasses of the title character PG and his nemesis Pandora.

Road trip to St. Catherines?

The “Archduke of Nightmares” would definitely like fries with that. Hot off a theatrical and video-on-demand run in January, “PG: Psycho Goreman” is now arriving at the Lester D’s Reel Diner chain in North America with a promotional kids’ meal program. Master licensee Plastic Meatball developed the program in conjunction with Crazy Ball, Inc., the production company behind the film.

Known for their movie inspired décor and menu items, Lester D’s will offer a “Hunky Boy Reel Meal Deal” which will feature a special kids’ meal in a collectible Psycho Goreman activity box for youngsters. Additionally, two 16 oz. collector glasses of the title character PG and his nemesis Pandora will be available for purchase with a beverage of the customer’s choosing.

The program was the brainchild of the team at Plastic Meatball, known for developing licensed merchandise that is era-authentic for the brands they’re working with. In the case of PG, the film has a distinctly early 90s vibe – a period that was rife with fast food tie-ins for popular films.

“We were in the midst of developing a set of retro-inspired, fast-food style glassware for the overarching merch program and thought it would be funny to put the name of what we thought was a fictional restaurant from the film into the design,” said Mark Morse, President of Plastic Meatball. “When we learned it was a real chain based in Canada we said, ‘We’ve got to do a full-blown program with these guys – kids’ meals, in-store standees, the works!’ – especially knowing how hard restaurants have been hit as a result of the pandemic.”

Indeed, the promotional tie-in is made all the more synergistic since Lester D’s is actually featured in the film, with a key scene shot at the flagship St. Catharines, Ontario location. The crew returned there to shoot a series of promotional spots for the program, which will air in some local markets and be distributed via social channels.

“When the team at Plastic Meatball pitched us the idea of making this a real promotional program, our first call was to Lester D’s to see if they’d be open to it,” said Peter Kuplowsky, co-producer of “PG: Psycho Goreman.” “The second was to the crew to start prepping for a commercial shoot. Not only does the entire program align with the spirit of the film, but it also provides folks with a reason to give their patronage to restaurant we love in a difficult time.”

The Psycho Goreman tie-in will run at participating Lester D’s locations starting the first week of April and continue until stock runs out. For those fans who don’t live near a participating restaurant and just need the promo items for their collection, a limited number will be available on the Plastic Meatball website.

“PG: Psycho Goreman” follows siblings Mimi and Luke, who unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord. Using a magical amulet, they force the monster to obey their childish whims, and accidentally attract a rogues' gallery of intergalactic assassins to small-town suburbia. The film was released by RLJE Films theatrically and on-demand in January, where it quickly achieved cult status with fans and garnered a 90% “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and was just released on home video.