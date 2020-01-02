A QUIET PLACE PART II Trailer: I Said, Shut Up!

Hollywood horror sometimes strikes gold, as with John Krasinski's A Quiet Place (2018), which maximized its concept and featured a sterling star performance by Emily Blunt.

Blunt is back in the sequel, A Quiet Place Part II and the first trailer reveals that Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe have also returned. (For the record, I was rooting for A Much Quieter Place or Shut Up, You! as the title, but alas ...) I saw and enjoyed the first film, though I must confess that I didn't see any need for a sequel. But, after grossing more than $340 million worldwide, against a budget reported to be $17 million, somebody said, 'Hey, somebody, I think we need a sequel!'

And so we have A Quiet Place Part II, written and directed by John Krasinski, and joined by Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou, and heading for wide theatrical release on March 20, 2020, which would be a perfect release date, if this were a movie about vision loss. The first full trailer has been released, which you can watch below.

Mute the sound, if that puts you in the mood for the upcoming quiet thrills.