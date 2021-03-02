COME TRUE: Releases Digitally Across Canada March 12th

There has been a flury of information recently as multiple territories are getting ready to release Anthony Scott Burns' sci-fi nightmare Come True this month. Those of you here in Canada have been patiently waiting on word when you can watch the home-grown horror. Thanks to our friends at Raven Banner you can rest assured that you will be some of the first to see Come True on March 12th.

Too many regions of Canada will be just coming out of or still under lockdowns because of the health crisis so the chances of Come True seeing the inside of a cinema were already slim to none. Canadians will continue doing what we've been doing for nearly a goddamned year now and find Come True on iTunes, Bell, Rogers, Shaw, Telus, Vimeo on Demand, and the Cineplex Store.

We were also sent this morning a brand new poster for the Canadian release, which is a shy bit creepier than the other regions, but more on brand too.