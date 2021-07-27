Fantasia Coverage Festival Reviews Weird News All Features Festival Features

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
THE NIGHT HOUSE Official Trailer Gets Straight to The Scares
David Bruckner's horror flick The Night House is coming to cinemas on August 20th, from Searchlight Pictures. It is also part of the official selection of the Fantasia Film Festival which begins next week. 
 
Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep it together – but then nightmares come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house calling to her, beckoning her with a ghostly allure. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into her husband’s belongings, yearning for answers. What she finds are secrets both strange and disturbing – a mystery she’s determined to unravel. THE NIGHT HOUSE stars Rebecca Hall (GODZILLA VS. KONG), Sarah Goldberg (Barry, Elementary), Vondie Curtis Hall (DIE HARD 2, EVE’S BAYOU), Evan Jonigkeit (Togetherish, Sweetbitter), and Stacy Martin (VOX LUX, NYMPHOMANIAC).
 
The official trailer came out today. You will find it below with the earlier, longer trailer. Aiming for the jugular, it gets right to the point while letting you know that other people think it's pretty darn scary. Guess we'll all find out on August 20th. 
 
