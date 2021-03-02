PG: PSYCHO GOREMAN Giveaway: Win a Blu-ray of The Smash Hit Comedy Horror Sci-fi

No better way to start a Tuesday than to give away Blu-rays of Steve Kostanski's hit comedy horror sci-fi PG: Psycho Goreman. Our friends at RLJE Films, part of the AMC Network, have given us two (2) Blu-rays to give away to our readers in the U.S. Look for details below on how to enter the giveaway.

In PG: PSYCHO GOREMAN, siblings Mimi and Luke unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord who was entombed on Earth millions of years ago after a failed attempt to destroy the universe. They nickname the evil creature Psycho Goreman (or PG for short) and use the magical amulet they discovered to force him to obey their childish whims. It isn’t long before PG’s reappearance draws the attention of intergalactic friends and foes from across the cosmos and a rogues’ gallery of alien combatants converges in small-town suburbia to battle for the fate of the galaxy.

Over 2 hours of bonus features on the DVD and Blu-Ray including:

· Director Commentary

· One-on-One: An Interview with the Director of PG: PSYCHO GOREMAN

· Interviews with the Cast

· Interview with Adam Brooks

· Kortex: A Konversation

· The Music of PG: PSYCHO GOREMAN

· Fight Choreography

· Fight Pre-Viz

· Filming the Paladin Fight

· PG vs Pandora

· Miniature Magic

· Inside the Creature Shop

· Concept Art Gallery

· PG: PSYCHO GOREMAN Trading Cards Gallery

· Behind the Scenes Photo Gallery