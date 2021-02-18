COME TRUE: IFC Midnight's Trailer For Anthony Scott Burns' Cinematic Nightmare

Anthony Scott Burns' cinematic nightmare, Come True, is coming to select cinemas, on digital and cable VOD in the U.S. on March 12th. It's distributor, IFC Midnight, released a trailer yesterday. Have a look for yourself below.

Unlike the trailer that marks the release in Australia and New Zealand from Lightbulb Film Distribution this trailer does venture to show you some of the nightmarish imagry Burns uses in his film. We're going to post that trailer shortly after. They're very distinct in their purpose. This trailer from IFC Midnight focuses more on the sleep study, the nightmares and is more clinical. This looks more into the retro-futuristic art direction and technology, feeling the influences of our Canadian god father of genre cinema, David Cronenburg.

And if you wish you will find my review from Fantasia right here . Enjoy!