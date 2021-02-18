Fantasia Coverage International Videos Action Movies Documentaries Zombie Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
COME TRUE: IFC Midnight's Trailer For Anthony Scott Burns' Cinematic Nightmare
Anthony Scott Burns' cinematic nightmare, Come True, is coming to select cinemas, on digital and cable VOD in the U.S. on March 12th. It's distributor, IFC Midnight, released a trailer yesterday. Have a look for yourself below.
Unlike the trailer that marks the release in Australia and New Zealand from Lightbulb Film Distribution this trailer does venture to show you some of the nightmarish imagry Burns uses in his film. We're going to post that trailer shortly after. They're very distinct in their purpose. This trailer from IFC Midnight focuses more on the sleep study, the nightmares and is more clinical. This looks more into the retro-futuristic art direction and technology, feeling the influences of our Canadian god father of genre cinema, David Cronenburg.
And if you wish you will find my review from Fantasia right here. Enjoy!
High school student Sarah (Stone) is at her lowest point yet when she runs away from home and finds herself with no one to rely on and struggling with recurring nightmares. She chances upon a university sleep study that offers the promise of safety and money and brings her an unexpected friend and confidant in the overseeing scientist Jeremy (Liboiron). But there’s something curious about proceedings and being under observation seems to make Sarah’s disturbing dreams even worse. As the darkness begins to close in, it’s soon clear that Sarah has unknowingly become the conduit to a horrifying, new discovery…A distinctive and compelling work of science fiction that haunts the space between wakefulness and sleep, COME TRUE is the sophomore feature by Canadian writer, director, cinematographer, and composer Anthony Scott Burns. Featuring an unforgettable electronic score by Electric Youth and Pilotpriest (the filmmaker’s composing moniker) and a striking performance from breakthrough actress Julia Sarah Stone (ALLURE, EVERY THING WILL BE FINE, AMC’s The Killing), COME TRUE is a cinematic dream well worth the submersion.COME TRUE will open in select theaters, digital platforms, and cable VOD on March 12, 2021.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.