COME TRUE: Trailer For Australian Release of Anthony Scott Burns' Sci-fi Horror

I'm sort of glad that I've been delayed in getting this Australian trailer for Anthony Scott Burns' cinematic nightmare Come True until today. We have a chance to compare it to the trailer that American distributor IFC Midnight put out yesterday and they're both very different from each each other.

Indeed, it's a tale of two trailers. Lightbulb Film Distribution is using the UK trailer which focuses very much on the personal toll of the sleep disorder on Sarah. It doesn't share any of the nightmarish imagry from her dreams like the IFC Midnight trailer does. Rather, it chooses to show what happens to her in real life and what happens when the nightmares bleed into her reality. It certainly will help round out anyone's perceptions of what to expect if they go into a screening of Come True cold.

Come True has a digital release in Australia and New Zealand on March 17th. Check it out below. And of course, if you want, you can read my review from Fantasia right here has a digital release in Australia and New Zealand on March 17th.