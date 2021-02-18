Fantasia Coverage Festival Reviews Superhero Movies Indie Videos Zombie Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
COME TRUE: Trailer For Australian Release of Anthony Scott Burns' Sci-fi Horror
I'm sort of glad that I've been delayed in getting this Australian trailer for Anthony Scott Burns' cinematic nightmare Come True until today. We have a chance to compare it to the trailer that American distributor IFC Midnight put out yesterday and they're both very different from each each other.
Indeed, it's a tale of two trailers. Lightbulb Film Distribution is using the UK trailer which focuses very much on the personal toll of the sleep disorder on Sarah. It doesn't share any of the nightmarish imagry from her dreams like the IFC Midnight trailer does. Rather, it chooses to show what happens to her in real life and what happens when the nightmares bleed into her reality. It certainly will help round out anyone's perceptions of what to expect if they go into a screening of Come True cold.
Check it out below. And of course, if you want, you can read my review from Fantasia right here. Come True has a digital release in Australia and New Zealand on March 17th.
Anthony Scott Burns’ new sci-fi thriller, Come True, will be released on Digital March 17 in Australia and New Zealand by Lightbulb Film Distribution.Come True, which celebrated its World Premiere at Fantasia, stars Julia Sarah Stone (Honey Bee, Weirdos) and Landon Liboiron (Truth or Dare).The film was produced by Vincenzo Natali (Splice, In The Tall Grass) and the score was composed by Canadian synth-pop duo Electric Youth and Burns (under the moniker Pilotpriest).Plagued by nightmares, a troubled teenager signs up to a sleep disorder study. Hoping that will finally stop her sinister dreams, she unknowingly becomes the channel to a horrifying new discovery.Commenting on the release down under, Peter Thompson, Sales & Acquisitions Director at Lightbulb Film Distribution, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing this ground-breaking feature to Australia and New Zealand audiences. Come True was the most talked about film at Fantasia last year and Anthony Scott Burns is truly a visionary director. This film doesn’t just require repeat viewings - it demands it."Come True will be released in on Digital March 17 in Australia and New Zealand by Lightbulb Film Distribution. Available on iTunes, Google Play and Sony Playstation.
