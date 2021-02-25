WEREWOLVES WITHIN: IFC Films Acquires New Film From SCARE ME's Josh Ruben

IFC Films have announced that they have picked up the North American rights for Werewolves Within the new film from Scare Me's Josh Ruben. Based off of the virtual reality game by Ubisoft IFC films plans to release Werewolves Within theatrically (probably just the States) on June 25th, and follow up On Demand & Digital Platforms on July 2nd.

Werewolves Within has recently been completed and it is not known if there are any festival dates between now and Summer. It's too late for SXSW but per chance one of the smaller genre festivals may have a chance at booking it before the wide release. Mister Smith Entertainment is handling international rights on Werewolves Within and will be introducing the film to potential buyers at Berlin EFM in March. Expect a trailer closer to the release date.