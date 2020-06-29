CANDYMAN Teaser Reminds

Horror never dies. If you need a reminder, first, check around your viewing area for mirrors and, second, watch a new teaser for Candyman.

Our own Shelagh Rowan-Legg provided a very good overview of the upcoming film when the trailer debuted in February, and also updated us when a shadow puppet animated short dropped last month.

The brief teaser includes a few moments from that short, and reminds me to maintain social distancing, especially where bees and urban legends are concerned. Candyman is now slated to open on September 25, assuming we all live that long.