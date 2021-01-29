The Great Festival Rebound of 2020: Alpha to Omega, From Production to Sales

What festivals did you do PR for and what films did you represent that had world premieres this year?

Kaila - This passed year I was lucky enough to head comms for NIGHTSTREAM, the collaborate virtual festival that included my usual annual clients, Brooklyn Horror, Boston Underground, and North Bend, as well as Montreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival, which had to pivot to digital earlier in the pandemic days when it became clear we could not hold a safe and responsible physical event.

In 2020 I repped Anthony Scott Burns’ hypnotic dark horror sci-fi COME TRUE, which launched out of Fantasia and IFC Midnight will be releasing this coming March; Natasha Kermani’s surreal feminist thriller LUCKY, which was originally set for SXSW but debuted instead at Fantasia and will land on Shudder in March as well; Brea Grant’s pitch black comedy 12 HOUR SHIFT, another displaced COVID premiere that was meant to screen at Tribeca but had its first public screening at Fantasia as well, and was released in October from Magnet; and Devereux Milburn’s feverish horror HONEYDEW, another of the 2020 Tribeca class of midnighters that could’ve been, and which premiered at NIGHTSTREAM and will see release this Spring from Dark Star Pictures as the first title on their new banner with Bloody Disgusting.

Katrina - SXSW: We repped ARCHIVE and ARKANSAS. But unfortunately - the festival was cancelled. - TRIBECA: We repped INHERITANCE. - FANTASIA: We repped THE DARK AND THE WICKED. - We also represent BEYOND FEST as a whole. - Sundance 2021 - We rep PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND.

What kind of PR did you do? Lineup announcements, interview set ups, distribution pickups.

Kaila - All of it? Honestly, I’m pretty versatile, and pretty much the only kind of film-related PR I don’t do is awards campaigns.

Katrina - SXSW: ARCHIVE and ARKANSAS: We had lined up the following but we were not able to execute due to the cancellation. - first look exclusives - curtain raiser stories - specialty suite interviews - phoners/in-person interviews - invited critics to world premiere screenings; secure reviews - invited press to red carpet premiere - set up pre-party logistics and invited press

TRIBECA: INHERITANCE: - Set up Tribeca Talks Virtual Panel with Lily Collins, Simon Pegg and Vaughn Stein.

- No additional press was done due to the times.

FANTASIA: THE DARK AND THE WICKED: Since the theatrical/VOD/Digital release was months away from the festival - we did not do any interviews at the festival. Our key goal was to set the groundwork for positive word of mouth as we entered our release window. In the end, we generated 40 Rotten Tomato reviews + other reviews from non-RT critics at the festival alone. The buzz was like wild fire in the genre community. We were so thrilled with the reception.

BEYOND FEST: - secured placement of festival line up - spearheaded press credentials - invited press to the drive in premiere - secured curtain raiser stories - secured trade stories on the festival - hosted 1 premiere for ARCHENEMY (inviting one Wireimage photographer on site to take pictures of the cast) - serviced premiere photos to media - invited press to the premiere for coverage - worked with various distributors on inviting press to individual drive in screenings - worked with various studios on doing interviews for the film/festival - pitch films/talent available for interviews at the festival

With virtual festivals did you workload increase or decrease?

Katrina - Even though festivals were virtual - publicists were still doing the same amount of work/pitching. The big difference was not being on the ground executing interviews and attending the premiere in person. I think the workload was the same, but less strenuous since we weren’t on the ground running. We were simply in our homes rolling from one to the next.

Kaila - At a physical festival, you go in every day to a desk and spend most of your time juggling emails, press days, step-and-repeats, eating, breathing, more emails, drinking, and meetings. It’s pretty demanding, and you always feel like there’s more to do, but you grow to love it (and if you don’t, you’re in the wrong job).

When we look at virtual, there’s a lot less of the coming and going, and multi-tasking now means opening up multiple windows versus having to assign team members to be on opposite sides of the stomping ground as needed. But if you ask me, just the act of having to do all this alone from your room automatically determines it as more work, as every manner of communication becomes more complicated, and it’s significantly harder to coordinate with your team.

Virtual festivals do create a basis for wider reach of journalists that can take part, though, personally, my festivals have always engaged with remote press from around the world, so all that’s changed is accounting for an increase in numbers and nothing overwhelmingly structural. It’s also significantly harder to wrangle press when you’re not around them in person, and especially challenging to push them to attend breakout screenings and encourage them to run coverage in a timely rollout to the actual festival as your now competing for their attention with their loved ones and day-to-day life, and all the urgency of a real event has been lost.

Put simply, a physical festival requires more blood, sweat, tears, cursing, screaming, and cheering, but a virtual festival requires more demanding follow-ups, and takes more focus to get through the day, and encouragement to start the next.

Did you do any PR work on site, at an in-house or drive-in festival? How did safety protocols affect how you approached those times?

Katrina - Yes at Beyond Fest…we did 1 event. For the photos - we made sure talent was socially distanced during the photo shoot, 6ft apart with masks. Everyone was very respectful due to the times.

Kaila - Nope!

Do you think films moved from the circuit to distribution quicker this year? Did the time you spent representing films decrease as more companies tried to swing titles into distribution than linger on the circuit?

Kaila - It’s tricky for me to answer this since, until recently, the bulk of my work has been festivals, but I do agree that the titles I’ve been attached to that have been picked up during the pandemic have seemed to roll-out faster than I expected, though I think this is predominantly a case with smaller indie and genre titles, as these are the ones that gain the most from VOD numbers and would have had minimal theatrical presence regardless. For these films, getting out while people were staying in made the most sense, especially with so many bigger titles pushed off the slate for the time being.

Katrina - I’m not sure on this as my titles already had distribution coming into the festivals.