WEREWOLVES WITHIN: Check Out The Official Trailer And Poster

With Tribeca right around the corner and the theatrical not too far behind we now have the official trailer and poster for Josh Ruben's horror whodunit Werewolves Within, written by Mishna Wolff.

After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger FINN (Sam Richardson) and postal worker CECILY (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.

Werewolves Within plays at Tribeca on Wednesday, June 16th at 8:00PM ET - Pier 76 in Hudson River Park then At Home on Thursday, June 17th at 6:00PM ET. IFC Films will release it In theaters on June 25th and On Demand July 2nd.