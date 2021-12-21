Horror Channel Rings in New Year With UNIVERSAL SOLDIER, EVIL DEAD II And THE WRETCHED

It is the gift that keeps on giving. Horror Channel in the UK has a number of great genre classics coming in January. The month is bookended with the sci-fi actioner Universal Soldier and the classic horror comedy Evil Dead II from Sam Raimi. In between viewers will get the terrific vampire flick Stake Land and the really creep and amazing The Wretched. Check out the gallery below for all the premieres next month.

January weekends on Horror Channel are invaded by the undead with the UK TV premiere of Lin Oeding’s newly-flavoured zombie horror-comedy OFFICE UPRISING, and the two highly acclaimed Zombie apocalypse road movies – STAKE LAND, receiving its Channel premiere, and the sequel THE STAKELANDER, enjoying a UK TV premiere.

Plus, there are channel premieres for the bone-chilling THE WRETCHED, directed by The Pierce Brothers, Sam Raimi’s classic EVIL DEAD 2, once again starring the demon battling Brue Campbell and the original Dolph Lundgrem / Jean-Claude Van Damme futuristic thriller UNIVERSAL SOLDIER.

Full film details in transmission order: