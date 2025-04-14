THE LAST SPARK OF HOPE Exclusive Clip: Polish Sci-fi on VOD & Digital April 29th

We have an exclusive clip to share with you from a Polish sci-fi called The Last Spark of Hope.

Written and directed by Piotr Biedron the production stars Magdalena Wieczorek and a robot that will curiously remind Xers of Johnny 5 from the Short Circuit movies back in the 80s. The dialogue in the clip and the trailer have been dubbed to English. We do not know if the original Polish will be available with the release.

A woman who may be the last human on Earth, struggles to survive with only her robot companion. As she battles the harsh realities of her existence, the stakes intensify when her once-trusted robot turns against her.

The Last Spark of Hope is being distributed by Saban Films. They are releasing the movie on VOD & Digital on April 29th, 2025.