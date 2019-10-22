PARADISE HILLS Giveaway: iTunes Codes For Alice Waddington's Sci-fi Thriller

Samuel Goldwyn Films will release Alice Waddington's fantasy/sci-fi/thriller Paradise Hills in U.S. theaters on October 25th and on digital and on demand November 1st. Screen Anarchy has two iTunes codes to give away to two (2) lucky Screen Anarchy readers.

Paradise Hills is pretty great. Think along the lines of Gilliam's dystopic vision, without his baggage, and strong feminist intent. It is a much needed change of perspective to the genre.

On an isolated island, Uma (Emma Roberts) wakes up to find herself at Paradise Hills, a facility where high-class families send their daughters to become perfect versions of themselves. The facility is run by the mysterious Duchess (Milla Jovovich) where calibrated treatments including etiquette classes, vocal lessons, beauty treatments, gymnastics and restricted diets, revolve all physical and emotional shortcomings within two months. The outspoken Uma finds solace and friendship in other Paradise Hills residents -- Chloe (Danielle McDonald), Yu (Awkwafina) and Mexican popstar Amarna (Eiza Gonzalez). Uma soon realizes that lurking behind all this beauty is a sinister secret. It's a race against the clock as Uma and her friends try to escape Paradise Hills before it consumes them all.

