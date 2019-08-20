Grimmfest 2019: Manchester Fest Announces European Premieres For SHE NEVER DIED And BLOOD VESSEL

Grimmfest will announce their full lineup for their long weekend genre film festival in a couple weeks. Today the festival out of Manchester, England, saw fit to drop a handful of titles today to pique your interest, including two European premieres.

Adding to their celebration of Women in Horror this year Audrey Cummings' (Darken, Tormented) new film She Never Died will have its European premiere at the festival. Written by He Never Died writer-director Jason Krawczyk, this sequel to his 2015 flick turns the tables and makes the tale female-centric. Canadian actress Olunike Adeliyi takes the lead which reunites her with the Darken director.

One more European premiere has been announced as well. Justin Dix built his reputation working in special fx, starting out on Lucas' Star Wars prequel trilogy he made his feature film directorial debut in 2012 with Crawlspace. He returns this year with a WWII era lost at sea horror flick called Blood Vessel. WWII can be a fun niche when done right, and with a special fx supervisor at the helm you can trust that Dix is going to pull a lot of effort into making sure the fx hit just right.

More news on other additions is in the press release. Individual tickets for all announced titles are on sale now at grimmfest.com