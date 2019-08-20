Grimmfest 2019: Manchester Fest Announces European Premieres For SHE NEVER DIED And BLOOD VESSEL
Grimmfest will announce their full lineup for their long weekend genre film festival in a couple weeks. Today the festival out of Manchester, England, saw fit to drop a handful of titles today to pique your interest, including two European premieres.
Adding to their celebration of Women in Horror this year Audrey Cummings' (Darken, Tormented) new film She Never Died will have its European premiere at the festival. Written by He Never Died writer-director Jason Krawczyk, this sequel to his 2015 flick turns the tables and makes the tale female-centric. Canadian actress Olunike Adeliyi takes the lead which reunites her with the Darken director.
One more European premiere has been announced as well. Justin Dix built his reputation working in special fx, starting out on Lucas' Star Wars prequel trilogy he made his feature film directorial debut in 2012 with Crawlspace. He returns this year with a WWII era lost at sea horror flick called Blood Vessel. WWII can be a fun niche when done right, and with a special fx supervisor at the helm you can trust that Dix is going to pull a lot of effort into making sure the fx hit just right.
More news on other additions is in the press release. Individual tickets for all announced titles are on sale now at grimmfest.com.
Grimmfest returns on 3rd October 2019 for four days of horror, cult and fantastic films at the Odeon Great Northern cinema in Manchester, UK.The festival previously revealed that director, writer and actress Pollyanna McIntosh (Jadis from THE WALKING DEAD) will attend the festival to present her directorial debut DARLIN’, a sequel to Lucky McKee’s 2011 film THE WOMAN. While the full festival line-up is being kept under wraps until Monday 2 September, Grimmfest are now releasing a further sneak peek at what they have in store, with details of a handful of new movie premieres and special guests.Grimmfest are thrilled to announce that RABID, the much-anticipated remake of David Cronenberg’s horror classic, will receive its Northern UK Premiere screening at the festival. The film is a mischievous reimagining of the original, which stirs some sly fashion industry satire into the mix. The festival team is honoured to welcome RABID’s writer/directors Jen and Sylvia Soska (AMERICAN MARY) - also known as the Soska Sisters or the Twisted Twins - to present the screening, complete a limited number of exclusive signings and receive Grimmfest’s special ACHIEVEMENT IN HORROR award, which is sponsored by THE HORROR CHANNEL.Sticking with the Women in Horror theme Grimmfest will also be hosting the European premiere of SHE NEVER DIED, the female-centric follow up to Grimmfest 2015 hit HE NEVER DIED, written again by Jason Krawczyk but this time directed by up and coming talent Audrey Cummings, with the formidable Olunike Adeliyi stepping into the Henry Rollins role and filling those sizable boots with considerable panache.Finally, Grimmfest have revealed that they will screen the European premiere of Film Mode Entertainment’s BLOOD VESSEL, a visceral new Creature feature from Aussie special effects guru turned director, Justin Dix, known for his work on films like STAR WARS and THE BABADOOK. Adrift in the North Atlantic, the survivors of a WWII torpedoed hospital ship take refuge on a seemingly abandoned German minesweeper, only to find something else awaits them within.Festival Director Simeon Halligan said, “We will be announcing the full line up of short and feature film premieres on the 2nd September but until then, we thought it might be fun to share one or two pieces of exciting news.”A limited number of full festival passes are available now from the Grimmfest website, which grant access to every film screening at the festival (including over 20 feature film premieres and a selection of the best new genre shorts) as well as every cast and crew Q&A, plus signed items from Pollyanna McIntosh and the Soska Sisters, and a complimentary festival goody bag packed with horror treats. Individual film tickets for DARLIN’, RABID, SHE NEVER DIED and BLOOD VESSEL are also now available for purchase.The 11th edition of Grimmfest takes place from 3 – 6th October 2019 at Odeon Manchester Great Northern. More information and tickets can be found at grimmfest.com.
