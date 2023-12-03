Screambox in December: Argento, Yuletide Fear, And an Extended Cut of Splatterfest ADAM CHAPLIN

December is here and Screambox has announced their lilneup of programming. There is a lot of Argento, a lot of festive holiday horror treats and some festival faves coming this month.

SCREAMBOX December Streaming Line-Up Includes ADAM CHAPLIN, SANTASTEIN, DEVILS, PHENOMENA, EATEN ALIVE

SCREAMBOX has revealed the new films that are joining the horror streaming service in December, including Adam Chaplin, Santastein, Devils, Phenomena, and Eaten Alive.

Fresh off its Beyond Fest premiere, the extended cut of Adam Chaplin is streaming exclusively on SCREAMBOX now. Drawing comparison to The Crow, Fist of the North Star, and Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky, the unrated Italian splatterfest is a must-see for gorehounds.

Santa Claus has come to SCREAMBOX in Rare Exports. From Sisu director Jalmari Helander, the Finnish film joins SCREAMBOX's Yuletide Fear collection alongside exclusives like Secret Santa and Night of the Missing and such classics as Black Christmas and Silent Night, Deadly Night 2.

Violent South Korean thriller Devils streams exclusively on SCREAMBOX on December 5. It's Face/Off meets Freaky Friday when a homicide detective swaps bodies with a serial killer.

Dario Argento's Phenomena hits SCREAMBOX on December 15. Also known as Creepers, the 1985 giallo stars Jennifer Connelly and Halloween's Donald Pleasence. Other Argento classics on SCREAMBOX include Deep Red, Tenebrae, The Bird with the Crystal Plumage, and The Wax Mask.

From master of horror Tobe Hooper (The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Poltergeist), Eaten Alive takes a bite out of SCREAMBOX on December 15. The '70s killer crocodile flick features The Addams Family's Carolyn Jones, a pre-Freddy-Krueger Robert Englund, and Halloween's Kyle Richards.

SCREAMBOX Exclusive Santastein comes alive on December 19. The festive twist on Mary Shelley's Frankenstein delivers Christmas cheer and slasher fear in equal measure.

SCREAMBOX continues its partnership with Dark Sky Films with over a dozen new additions throughout the month, including post-apocalyptic vampire film Stake Land with horror icon Danielle Harris, The Woman sequel Darlin' written and directed by The Walking Dead's Pollyanna McIntosh, and supernatural horror Wake Wood starring Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones) and Timothy Spall (Harry Potter franchise).

Start screaming now with SCREAMBOX on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Prime Video, Roku, YouTube TV, Samsung, Comcast, Cox, and Screambox.com.