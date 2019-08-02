SATANIC PANIC: New Trailer And Poster Deliver Hot And Fresh Horror Right to Your Door

Chelsea Stardust's horror flick Satanic Panic is coming to U.S. cinemas and On Digital/ On Demand on September 6th. Written by friends to the Screen Anarchy family, Ted Geoghegan and Grady Hendrix, Stardust's sophomore feature film premiered at the Overlook Film Festival and went on to play at Oak Cliff and Fantasia this Summer.

The trailer for Satanic Panic was delivered hot and fresh yesterday. We have it here below the new poster!