SATANIC PANIC: New Trailer And Poster Deliver Hot And Fresh Horror Right to Your Door
Chelsea Stardust's horror flick Satanic Panic is coming to U.S. cinemas and On Digital/ On Demand on September 6th. Written by friends to the Screen Anarchy family, Ted Geoghegan and Grady Hendrix, Stardust's sophomore feature film premiered at the Overlook Film Festival and went on to play at Oak Cliff and Fantasia this Summer.
The trailer for Satanic Panic was delivered hot and fresh yesterday. We have it here below the new poster!
Sam’s first day as a pizza delivery driver is not going according to plan. At the end of a long day and not enough tips, her last delivery turns out to be for a group of Satanists looking for someone to sacrifice. Now in a fight for her life, Sam must fend off witches, evil spells and demonic creatures, all while trying to keep her body – and soul – intact. Starring Hayley Griffith (“The Loudest Voice”), Ruby Modine (Happy Death Day franchise), Jerry O’Connell (“Billions”) and Rebecca Romijn (X-Men franchise).
