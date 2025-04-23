PREDATOR: BADLANDS Teaser Trailer
The first trailer and poster for Predator: Badlands came out earlier today. We don't know why you would be waiting for us to share it with you this late in the day but if you did, bless your heart.
Prey director Dan Trachtenberg returns for the new film, opting to take this franchise other-wordly. It is an about face from the Colonial American backdrop of the other film that put the director on the fast track to make this follow up.
It's getting long in the day, go check out the trailer below.
20th Century Studios has just released the first trailer and poster for “Predator: Badlands,” the newest entry in the “Predator” franchise, directed by Dan Trachtenberg (“Prey”). “Predator: Badlands” opens exclusively in movie theatres on November 7 in IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens everywhere.“Predator: Badlands,” which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary. The film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg and produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, Brent O’Connor.
