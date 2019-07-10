Fantasia 2019 Curtain Raiser: A Guide Through 3 Weeks of Genre Frenzy in Montreal

The Fantasia International Film Festival runs from July 11 to August 1 this year in the lovely, and often sweltering, province of Quebec, Canada. Three weeks across multiple venues running all day and night --- a supreme genre feast of movies, live events, book launches, and opportunities to get into trouble.

As per usual, there are several Screen Anarchists in attendance, and we have put together a guide to what we personally are anticipating in Montreal's beast of a festival, one that often gets labelled (with pride) as 'a summer camp for genre nerds.'

How does one choose between over 100 features, shorts, and other multimedia events, plus a thriving film market, pitch sessions, cocktail socials, and after-parties? This year, there is a kind of a theme to our choices, and that is "Welcome Back, Welcome Home." You will see in the gallery below that many of the filmmakers highlighted are returning with a sophomore feature after a successful debut at Fantasia in years past, or well into their careers with something strange or experimental to reacquaint the enthusiastic Montreal audiences with their weird side.



Andrew Mack, J Hurtado and Michele "Izzy" Galgana contributed to this story.