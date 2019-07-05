Someone is a Real Stickler For Tenant Rules in This 1BR Clip
David Mamor's debut film, the horror thriller 1BR, will have its world premiere at Fantasia in less than two weeks. The first clip from his film was released and we have right here for you.
In the clip, Sarah (Nicole Brydon Bloom) is woken up in the middle of night for a horrifying reminder about one of her building's policies.
After leaving behind a painful past to follow her dreams, Sarah scores the perfect Hollywood apartment. But something is not right. Unable to sleep, tormented by strange noises and threatening notes, her new life quickly starts to unravel. By the time she learns the horrifying truth, it's too late. Caught in a waking nightmare, Sarah must find the strength to hold onto her crumbling sanity...or be trapped forever in an existential hell.Horror films don't come more instantly identifiable than 1BR… Marmor's smart script and solid cast make 1BR one of Fantasia 2019's top discoveries. Don't sleep in this 1BR, but don't sleep on it, either. – Matthew Kiernan, Fantasia International Film Festival1BR is the debut from writer/director David Mamor and produced by Alok Mishra and Shane Vorster for Malevolent Films, Allard Cantor and Jarrod Murray for Epicenter, as well as Nic Izzi and Sam Sandweiss, and executive produced by Peter Phok.The film’s diverse cast includes Alan Blumenfeld (Heroes), Taylor Nichols (PEN15, JURASSIC PARK III), Naomi Grossman (American Horror Story), Giles Matthey (Once Upon A Time, True Blood), Earnestine Phillips (HERE COMES TO BOOM), Susan Davis (WARGAMES), Clayton Hoff, Celeste Sullivan and Nicole Brydon Bloom as Sarah, in her debut feature film. 1BR features a vibrantly nightmarish score from celebrated composer Ronen Landa, best known for his work on horror hits THE PACT and AT THE DEVIL’S DOOR.1BR will celebrate its world premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival on July 18th.
