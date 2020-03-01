1BR Trailer & Poster Premiere For David Marmor's Debut Horror Flick
David Marmor's debut horror flick 1BR will be arriving on digital on April 24th. A theatrical release was also in the works but all things considered that probably is not happening.
In the meantime as long as the End of Days does not happen before the end of April you can catch 1BR on a digital platform near you. Or. In front of you. What you're holding onto right now. That will probably suffice.
Dark Sky Films premiered a trailer and poster today. Here is the poster and you will find the trailer down below. Enjoy.
After leaving behind a painful past to follow her dreams, Sarah scores the perfect Hollywood apartment. But something is not right. Unable to sleep, tormented by strange noises and threatening notes, her new life quickly starts to unravel. By the time she learns the horrifying truth, it's too late. Caught in a waking nightmare, Sarah must find the strength to hold onto her crumbling sanity...or be trapped forever in an existential hell.1BR was written and directed by David Marmor. Produced by Alok Mishra and Shane Vorster for Malevolent Films, Allard Cantor and Jarrod Murray for Epicenter, as well as Nic Izzi and Sam Sandweiss. The film was Executive Produced by Peter Phok and David Marmor.Cast includes Nicole Brydon Bloom (Law and Order SVU, The Affair), Giles Matthey (Ford v Ferrari) Taylor Nichols (PEN15), Naomi Grossman (American Horror Story), Alan Blumenfeld (Heroes), Clayton Hoff (Shameless), Celeste Sully (Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart), Earnestine Phillips (Here Comes the Boom), and Susan Davis (WarGames).
