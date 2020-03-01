1BR Trailer & Poster Premiere For David Marmor's Debut Horror Flick

David Marmor's debut horror flick 1BR will be arriving on digital on April 24th. A theatrical release was also in the works but all things considered that probably is not happening.

In the meantime as long as the End of Days does not happen before the end of April you can catch 1BR on a digital platform near you. Or. In front of you. What you're holding onto right now. That will probably suffice.

Dark Sky Films premiered a trailer and poster today. Here is the poster and you will find the trailer down below. Enjoy.