Mumbai 2018 Preview: 15 Films To Catch At India's Biggest Film Fest

The 20th edition of India's biggest film event, the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star (a bit of an unwieldy name that folks usually shorten to "MAMI"), opens this Friday October 26th, with one of its most expansive line ups to date. The festival, which has established itself in the last several years to be the prime destination for movie fans in South Asia, is set to screen over 200 films at venues all over Mumbai, and frankly, it can all be a bit intimidating.

We've taken a look at the films in the program and picked out 15 that we've either seen and can vouch for, or haven't yet seen but are really excited to check out. The list is a split between the festival's incredible line up of Indian independents, international favorites, and repertory screenings. It was hard to whittle this list down, but take it as a starting point for those of you attempting to put together a schedule.