Fifth Annual DFW South Asian Film Festival Reveals Lineup. SIR, MAN WHO FEELS NO PAIN, HAMID, and More

The fifth annual DFW South Asian Film Festival (DFW SAFF) unveiled its 2019 film lineup recently, and it includes some of the regions finest films of 2018-19. The festival takes place from May 16th through the 19th, mostly at the AMC Village on the Parkway in Addison, just north of Dallas.

Among the selections for this year's event are Cannes 2018 alum Sir, by director Rohena Gera on opening night May 16th, TIFF Midnight Madness award winner, The Man Who Feels No Pain by Vasan Bala as the centerpiece film on May 18th, and Aijaz Khan's excellent Hamid as the closing night film on May 19th.

In between these gala screenings will be a total of 21 screenings of shorts and features. In addition to the film screenings, the festival will be giving out its first awards with nominees listed below.

Fans can also expect Q&A's and introduction with some of the incredible talent being featured including Sir star, Vivek Gomber, Vasan Bala and Abhimanyu Dassani from The Man Who Feels No Pain, and director Aijaz Khan of Hamid.

Find the full lineup, schedule, and award nominees below: