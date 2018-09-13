Toronto After Dark 2018: TIGERS ARE NOT AFRAID Opens. LUZ, ANNA, RANGER And SATAN Compliment First Titles

Signalling a return to form Toronto After Dark announced the first wave of titles yesterday and there are already a few must-see films.

Issa Lopez's amazing Tigers Are Not Afraid will open the festival this year. On the film festival circuit for almost a year now Lopez's ubran fantasy film drew comparisons to Guillermo Del Toro's early films like The Devil's Backbone. Yes, it is that good. Do not miss this opening film.

Horror is having a bit of a surge in Asia right now and a couple of titles out of Indonesia are screaming loud for attention. Joko Anwar's Satan's Slaves is a very strong and very scary demonic offering.

What is it with German student thesis films these days? Last year we got Hagazussa and this year we have the even better Luz from Tilman Singer. A very swift but equally surreal vanguard thriller that has everyone talking.

All the titles are below. From us here at Screen Anarchy these are the titles you do not want to miss. Tigers Are Not Afraid, Luz, Satan's Slaves are massive must-see; do not count on the festival to add second screenings.

Add to that other worthy titles like Anna & The Apocalypse and Prospect as well. Anna gets a lot of buzz but I have not seen it yet. I have seen Prospect and it may very well be the sleeper hit of the festival. Very good and subtle merging of scifi and western tropes. Give that one a shot too.

The first ten titles of Toronto After Dark are in a handy gallery below. Have a look. Festival passes will sell out soon following yesterday's announcement and single tickets will go on sale at a later date announced by the festival.