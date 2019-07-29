TIGERS ARE NOT AFRAID: Watch New Trailer, Be Afraid, Get Excited

Ever since it debuted, Tigers Are Not Afraid has been "blowing minds all over the world," according to our own J Hurtado, and now a new trailer gives us all a lovely visual peek at what to expect.

Issa López's film earned raves when it was first seen, including from our own Shelagh Rowan-Legg: "A cautionary fable, an unflinching look at the damages of drug culture, and a ray of hope to the end of that culture, Tigers Are Not Afraid is a work of immense beauty, pain, fear and joy. Encompassing a vast thematic structure in an incredible effective and affective story, López puts herself firmly on the map of the current new wave of Mexican cinema."

Tigers Are Not Afraid will be released first in theaters in August 2019 and then will debut on the Shudder streaming service. Watch the official trailer below.

