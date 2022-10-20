Shudder in November: SLASH/BACK And SATAN'S SLAVES COMMUNION Headline Original Slate Next Month

November 1

Anna and the Apocalypse The night before Christmas, a zombie apocalypse threatens the sleepy town of Little Haven. Anna and her friends must fight, slash and sing their way to survival, facing hellish snowmen, an undead santa and bloodthirsty elves in a desperate race to reach their loved ones hiding out at their local high school. But the lucky few that make it find out that the human threat they face there is the most terrifying of all... With civilization falling apart around them, the only people they can truly rely on are each other.

To All A Good Night The Calvin Finishing School for Girls is closed for Christmas vacation. However, Mrs. Jensen (the housemother), five teenage girls and their mischievous male companions are all that remain at the school...or are they?

Silent Night Deadly Night 3: Better Watch Out After being gunned down by police at the end of the previous film, the infamous Santa Claus Killer, Ricky Caldwell, has been comatose for six years, with a transparent dome affixed to his head by doctors. Wanting to contact Ricky, the eccentric Dr. Newbury begins using a blind clairvoyant girl named Laura Anderson to try reach out to him.

Silent Night Deadly Night 4: The Initiation A beautiful reporter investigates the death of a girl who was set on fire and then thrown from the top of a building in Los Angeles. As she gets deeper into the story, she falls prey to a sinister cult she-demons who seek to "initiate" her into their satanic sorority.

Silent Night Deadly Night 5: The Toymaker Malicious toymaker Joe Petto and his creepy son, Pino, terrorize the residents of a small town with the deadly toys they create. After her husband is killed by one of Petto's toys, Sarah and her troubled son Derek set out to stop the evil toymaker.

Silent Night As their small Midwestern town prepares for its annual Christmas Eve parade, Sheriff Cooper and his deputy discover that a maniac in a Santa suit is murdering those he judges as 'naughty.' Their sins? Making porn, adultery, greed... and he will make sure they rest in heavenly pieces.

Creepshow A young boy's horror comic book comes to life in a series of five terrifying tales from Stephen King and George Romero: A dead father comes back for the piece of Father's Day cake that his murderous daughter never served him. A meteorite turns a hapless yokel into a form of plant life. A cuckolded husband plots a seagoing revenge. Something in a crate under the stairs is eating people. And an obsessively clean billionaire suffers an uncontrollable infestation of cockroaches.

Alone in the Dark A secluded mental institution keeps the nearby neighborhoods safe from menaces like Frank Hawkes (Jack Palance) and "Preacher" (Martin Landau). When a sudden a power outage leaves the town in chaos, the maniacs are free to roam the streets and hunt down their new doctor, who they believe has killed off their former therapist.