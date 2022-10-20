Shudder in November: SLASH/BACK And SATAN'S SLAVES COMMUNION Headline Original Slate Next Month
We know, we know. Talk of the 'Christmas' holiday season any time before Halloween should be forbidden. Sacrilage even. We agree in principle, however, if we don't talk about the 'other holiday' treats in store for you on Shudder next month what would you do, be spontanious with your watching routine? Your time is precious, valuable, limited and you need to plan ahead.
Shudder is keeping the holiday spirit alive by shifting gears and programming films with a leaning towards the yuletide season. The biggest of them all is the contemporary hit, Anna and the Apocalypse, the zombie musical from director John McPhail. The beginning of the month also sees Slient Night and a slew of its sequels also arriving on the platform.
As far as Shudder Original releases are concerned two of the biggest have to be Satan's Slaves Communion from Joko Anwar and Slash/Back, the Canadian Indigenous sci-fi horror from Nyla Innuksuk.
And don't miss the cult flicks Bloody Muscle Body Builder in Hell, otherwise known as the Japanese Evil Dead, or the Evil Dead Trap films from Japan. Oh Jaoan. Finally, there is the Mexican production Dr. Tarr’s Torture Dungeon that was filmed in English then dubbed back into Spanish for Mexican cinemas. That one sounds... fun?
The gallery below has all the info you need about Shudder's programming in November.
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans (Shudder Original) New Episodes Premiere Tuesdays
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans brings together some of the most popular drag icons from the show’s previous seasons competing in a grand championship of drag artistry and shocking physical challenges for a one hundred-thousand-dollar grand prize, the headlining spot on the upcoming world tour, and the first ever “Dragula Titans” crown and title. Guest Judges include Elvira, Harvey Guillen, Justin Simien, David Dastmalchian, Poppy, Alaska, Katya, Joe Bob Briggs, Bonnie Aarons, Barbara Crampton, and more.