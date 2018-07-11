Surprise, Muthafuka! Check Out The Fantastic Trailer For MEGA TIME SQUAD!

New Zealand scifi comedy Mega Time Squad will soon be taking a bow as part of the Fantasia Festival in Montreal and if the trailer for Tim Van Dammen's latest creation doesn't make your inner geek laugh until it pees just a little bit ... well, then I'll be forced to question your geeky credentials.

John, a low-level crim from Thames, New Zealand finds an ancient Chinese time-travel device that can help him pull off a heist and start a new life but he may not survive the consequences of tampering with time. Anton Tennet (Underbelly), Jonny Brugh (What We Do In The Shadows) and Milo Cawthorne (Deathgasm) star in the most ridiculous time-travel crime movie of all time... MEGA TIME SQUAD!

This thing is absolutely ludicrously good fun and arguably my very favorite trailer of the year so far. Check it out below.