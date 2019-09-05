Shudder Sets Halloween Season Streaming Screamers

What with Halloween and other pagan rituals, October is always a big month on the horror calendar, so it's no big surprise that streaming service Shudder will be unleashing big titles during the month. Still ... !

The widest-known titles to come are One Cut of the Dead and Tigers Are Not Afraid and their specific dates are, er, not yet known. (We're eager to hear as well.) And, as we've covered previously, NOS4A2, Belzebuth, Incident in a Ghostland and The Wrath have recently debuted on the service and all are worth checking out for varying reasons.

Yet to come in September is Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire (September 19) and original Shudder anthology series Creepshow (September 26). Enough ado, though; here are the highlights for October, with quoted verbiage from Shudder.

The Furies

(premieres Thursday, 10/3)

"Rebellious high school students Kayla and her best friend Maddie find themselves abducted by a sinister presence and stalked, along with six other women, by men in terrifying masks. Starring Airlie Dodds, Linda Ngo and Taylor Ferguson, directed by Tony D'Aquino. (Note: The Furies will be in theaters in its home country Australia on November 7.)"



Gwen

(premieres Thursday, 10/17)

From our own Shelagh Rowan-Legg's review: "Willian McGregor's feature film debut, tells a story both of its time and place, and yet at the same time dealing with a story and themes that continue to be repeated not only in places such as Wales, but anywhere where the poor and isolated and preyed upon by the rich and their own superstitions. There is a darkness that won't go away, both in the story and atmosphere." (Read the review in its entirety.)



Haunt

(premieres Thursday, 10/24)

"From producer Eli Roth and the writers of ​A Quiet Place​. On Halloween, a group of friends encounter an "extreme" haunted house that promises to feed on their darkest fears. The night turns deadly as they come to the horrifying realization that some nightmares are real. Starring Katie Stevens, Will Brittain and Lauryn Alisa McClain, directed by Scott Beck, Bryan Woods."



Nightmare Cinema

(premieres Tuesday, 10/29)

"A new anthology movie featuring segments from the acclaimed directors of ​Gremlins,​ B​lack Mirror: Bandersnatch​, The Stand​ miniseries, ​The Midnight Meat Train​ and ​Juan of the Dead.​ Starring Mickey Rourke, Richard Chamberlain and Adam Godley, directed by Alejandro Brugués, Joe Dante, Mick Garris, Ryûhei Kitamura and David Slade."



The Ghoul Log (pictured at top) and Son of Ghoul Log

(coming soon)

"Fan favorite The Ghoul Log is back, accompanied by an all-new, creepier sequel. Set the mood for your Halloween festivities with Shudder's 24/7 feed of a candlelit Jack-o'-Lantern accompanied by spooky night noises that does for Halloween what the Yule Log video does for Christmas."

