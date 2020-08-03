SATAN'S SLAVES Giveaway: Win Joko Anwar's Horror Flick From RLJE Films And Shudder

This should be a popular one. RLJE Films is releasing Joko Anwar's bloody terrific horror flick Satan's Slaves on DVD and Blur-ray on August 4th. We have three (3) copies to give away to lucky readers in the U.S.

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to SATAN’S SLAVES from Shudder, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. SATAN’S SLAVES will be released on August 4, 2020 on DVD and Blu-ray.

Written and directed by Joko Anwar (“Halfworlds”), the horror film stars Tara Basro (A Copy of my Mind), Bront Palarae (Belukar), Dimas Aditya (Dear Love), Endy Arfian (Malik & Elsa) and newcomer Nasar Anuz. RLJE Films will release SATAN’S SLAVES on DVD for an SRP of $27.97 and on Blu-ray for an SRP of $15.95.

In SATAN’S SLAVES, after Rini’s mother dies from a mysterious illness, her ghost begins to appear throughout the house. Terrorizing the family, she lurks the hallways and calls out to them at night. To protect her little brothers, Rini traces back the roots of the evil and discovers the horrifying truth. Their mother has made a deal with the devil, and she has not returned to visit… she wants to take one of them with her.