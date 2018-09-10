Lund Fantastic Film Festival 2018: Lineup Includes MANDY, LUZ, NUMBER 37 And More

Just the other day I was thinking to myself, self, you have not heard from nor done an announcement for your friends at Lund FFF for a while now. What's up with that?

Then out of the blue, Screen Anarchy's own Tom Kiesecoms shoots me an email letting me now that he is now with the festival, which is good for them because Tom is tip top. The festival has revealed its lineup for this year's festival and it is a good one.

So here we go. To catch up Lund is held in Lund, Sweden and is a participatin member of the MÉLIÈS D’OR competition for the best European genre film each year. They choose their top European fantastic film from their festival and that film goes on to Sitges in October to compete for the above mentioned MÉLIÈS D’OR.

On the film side there are a smack of gems in the lineup. If you do not know about Panos Cosmatos’ Mandy by now we can do nothing for you. Likewise, Issa Lopez's film Tigers Are Not Afraid just keeps on its Ironwoman pace through the festival circuit.

Of the MÉLIÈS D’ARGENT nominees I can confidently recommend Luz from Tilman Singer, Blue My Mind from Lisa Brühlmann and Killing God (Mater a Dios) from Caye Casas and Albert Pintó. Certainly do not miss the others; I have seen these three and like they very much.

In the international competition slot there are good films like The Wind, Family and Brother's Nest. Out of competition titles included Mon Mon Mon Monsters, Cam, Upgrade and The Ranger. All good films that you should see.

See how good this lineup is?

Do not forget to take in the events that Lund FFF is hosting as well. There is The Black Gaze with screenings of Nosipho Dumisa’s Number 37 and Jerome Pikwane’s The Tokoloshe. The screenings will be preceded by Dianca London Potts’ lecture on “Black Horror: The Revolutionary Act of Subverting the White Gaze”.

There is a new trend that we like very much, that festivals are starting to ween the next generation onto fantastic cinema by providing programs for the kiddies (or as I like to think they're called in Sweden, Swedish Berries after the Maynard candy). There is a character creation workshop, using recycled materials, and a screening of Seen and Unseen, by Indonesian filmmaker Kamila Andini.

Finally, Screen Anarchy also approves of festivals that include programming that fosters growth in the present filmmaking community. Which is why if you are a filmmaker make sure you do not miss the Industry Days and Innovation Hub.

The complete program and film lineup is below.