CLONE COPS Exclusive Clip: Don't Contaminate The Sauce!
Danny Dones' feature directorial debut, Clone Cops, begins a week long theatrical run on January 31st. On the same day, it will be able to rent or own on Cable VOD and Digital HD, including Apple TV, Prime Video and Fandango at Home.
We have an exclusive clip to share with you today. In the clip stand up comic Steve Byrne plays 'Nefaricorp Spokesman' who outlines the importance of not messing around with The Sauce, the biometric goo that makes up the company's clones.
In a future dumbed down by next-day-delivery, the conglomerate Nefaricorp dominates human existence through high tech, great deals, and free delivery. Their development of cloning technology has replaced workers around the globe with Replicants, including the police. These Clone Cops are manufactured in a lab and programmed to kill or die trying.When the leader of a gang of outlaws is shot during a struggle with a Clone Cop, the rest of the gang must decide whether to flee or to rally around their critically wounded their critically wounded boss and defend their besieged hideout using their unique skill sets.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.