CLONE COPS Exclusive Clip: Don't Contaminate The Sauce!

Danny Dones' feature directorial debut, Clone Cops, begins a week long theatrical run on January 31st. On the same day, it will be able to rent or own on Cable VOD and Digital HD, including Apple TV, Prime Video and Fandango at Home.

We have an exclusive clip to share with you today. In the clip stand up comic Steve Byrne plays 'Nefaricorp Spokesman' who outlines the importance of not messing around with The Sauce, the biometric goo that makes up the company's clones.