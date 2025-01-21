THE DEAD THING Official Trailer: Streaming on Shudder This Valentine's Day
Shudder is ramping up the promotion for Elric Kane's romance thriller, The Dead Thing, premiering on the streamer on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14th.
We're not saying that your date night has alredy been set for you by the good folks at Shudder. But, if you and your significant other like your romances weird and edgy, perhaps a night in watching this may do the trick.
The official trailer has arrived today and we're pleased to see that our review from our own Josh is the very first pull quote in it. Check it out below.
Alex is trapped in a downward spiral of shallow hookups and tepid connections, but she is caught off guard when her dating app swipes lead her into the arms of a mysterious, charming young man Kyle. Despite their passionate night, when the sun rises, the mystery man is nowhere to be found. Alex then sets out to find the one person who made her feel alive. Through her investigation, she reconnects with Kyle, but also digs up a ghastly supernatural secret. The pair quickly descend into a whirlwind of obsession, dependence, lust, and infatuation that has grave consequences.
