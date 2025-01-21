THE DEAD THING Official Trailer: Streaming on Shudder This Valentine's Day

Shudder is ramping up the promotion for Elric Kane's romance thriller, The Dead Thing, premiering on the streamer on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14th.

We're not saying that your date night has alredy been set for you by the good folks at Shudder. But, if you and your significant other like your romances weird and edgy, perhaps a night in watching this may do the trick.

The official trailer has arrived today and we're pleased to see that our review from our own Josh is the very first pull quote in it. Check it out below.