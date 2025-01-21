Arrow in February: Featuring Love Sucks and Jenn Wexler Selects

Dang, February is not that far off. Better check in on our friends over at Arrow and see what they have lined up for us on the ARROW Player next month.

A friend to many Anarchists, Jenn Wexler, is the focus of next month's Selects portion of the programming. Keeping with the spirit of the season, this Valentine's month features the program Love Sucks, a small selection of vampire flicks.

Japan is also in season as there are a quartet of terrific crime and gangster flicks lined up for subscribers. The four titles include Kinji Fukasaku's Wolves, Pigs and Men, Kazuo Mori crime flicks A Certain Killer and A Killer's Key, and Junk Fuji as Red Peony Gambler.

There are the usual amount of weird and wonderful titles as well. Everything is mentioned below in the full announcement.

Arrow Video is excited to announce the February 2025 lineup of their subscription-based ARROW platform, available to subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland. Enjoy a selection of new titles, from carefully cultivated curations to shorts by new talent. For serious enthusiasts, ARROW offers deep dives into the tastes of filmmakers that changed the way we see the genre.

The February 2025 lineup leads with A Certain Killer and A Killer’s Key, a pair of classic 1960s Japanese assassin films. Directed by prolific Japanese director Kazuo Mori (Zatoichi at Large), both were made in 1967, and star Raizô Ichikawa (Conflagration) as a former soldier who becomes a hitman for a yakuza gang. Exclusive to ARROW is the new slasher film Killer Graduation, previously released as Departing Seniors in the US.

The Seasons include Love Sucks, a selection of vampire vixens for Valentine's Day and Jenn Wexler Selects, a look at the films that inspired the director of The Sacrifice Game and The Ranger.

ARROW's February calendar kicks off February 7 with a quartet of titles exclusively for subscribers in the United States. Spanning decades and originating around the globe, there's something for everyone.

Blight (US): One year ago, Logan mysteriously disappears while on a camping trip. Her welcome home party is thrown into chaos with a series of mysterious earthquakes and power outages.

Sea Fog (US): Written and produced by Bong Joon-ho (PARASITE, SNOWPIERCER, THE HOST), Sea Fog is a maritime thriller that captures the essence of why he is considered one of the most talented filmmakers working today. Upon learning that his decaying fishing trawler, the Junjin, is about to be sold, Captain Kang looks to make one final score by smuggling illegal immigrants from China to South Korea. After arriving at the agreed pickup point, a violent storm forces the Junjin to stall in open waters. As tension and unrest spread, Kang and his five-man crew find themselves pitted against their desperate passengers – all while an ominous fog envelops the ship and everyone onboard.

Wolves, Pigs, Men (US): "Three brothers find themselves pitted against each other as rivals in the Yakuza underworld. Jiro robs stolen loot from his younger brother, Sabu, and his gang. When their eldest brother, Kuroki, learns of this, he makes his own plans to conspire against both of them, resulting in a treacherous nightmare of unbridled violence.

Combining elements of French New Wave and film noir, this ""ferocious, dynamic yakuza thriller"" (Los Angeles Times) established Kinji Fukasaku (Battles Without Honor and Humanity, Violent Panic: The Big Crash) as a master of Japanese genre cinema."

The Reflecting Skin (US): An instant cult classic when it premiered to sold out screenings at Cannes in 1990, The Reflecting Skin is a darkly humorous, nightmarish vision of the American dream. Growing up in the 1950s in small-town Idaho, 8-year-old Seth and his friends play a prank on the town recluse, a mysterious English widow named Dolphin Blue (Tony winner Lindsay Duncan). After his father tells him stories of vampires, Seth becomes convinced Dolphin is a vampire, stealing the souls of his neighborhood friends one by one. When his older brother Cameron (Oscar nominee Viggo Mortensen in one of his first starring roles), returns home from military service in the Pacific and takes a liking to Dolphin, Seth feels it's up to him to save Cameron from his friends' fate. With stunning visuals recalling Edward Hopper paintings and its surreal blend of horror and humor, The Reflecting Skin is a "stunningly beautiful...Gothic masterpiece" (The Guardian)!"

Also on February 7, do your best to survive until summer in a new ARROW exclusive title: Killer Graduation (UK/IRE/US/CAN, released in the US as Departing Seniors).

Graduation is a killer. When his recent clash with his bullies sends high schooler student Javier (Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Primo) to the hospital, he wakes up feeling… different. Javier is now plagued by psychic visions - but it’s perfect timing as there's a masked killer on the loose.

With the help of his best friend Bianca (Ireon Roch, Perpetrator), the teens decide to take matters into their own hands and attempt to unravel the mystery of this deranged mask killer before the body count rises and the killer strikes again.

Kazuo Mori strikes twice on February 10 with a double bill of Japanese crime!

A Certain Killer (UK/IRE/US/CAN): Shiozaki’s low-profile existence as a chef at a local sushi restaurant serves as a front for his true job as a professional assassin whose modus operandi is poisoned needles. He’s approached by Maeda, a low-ranking member of a local yakuza group, to take out a rival gang boss. But the sudden arrival into his life of a spirited young woman, Keiko (Yumiko Nogawa, Gate of Flesh), has dramatic ramifications on his relationship with his new employer.

A Killer's Key (UK/IRE/US/CAN): Ichikawa’s lone wolf assassin is back in A Killer’s Key, this time masquerading as a traditional dance instructor named Nitta who is called in to avert a potential financial scandal that threatens to engulf a powerful yakuza group with ties to powerful figures in the political establishment.

On February 14, subscribers might expect candy and flowers from ARROW. Instead, they'll get a bite in the neck, and maybe a kiss, with LOVE SUCKS, a collection of vampiric Valentine's treats.

Titles Include: Vamp, A Taste of Blood, Vampire Clay.

Also available on February 14:

Mockingbird Don't Sing (US): Based on the actual events of one of the most horrific cases of child abuse ever to be documented, this haunting drama tells the tale of a young girl who was locked in a room for over 12 years.

The Invitation (UK/IRE/US/CAN): In this taut psychological thriller by Karyn Kusama (Girlfight, Jennifer's Body), the tension is palpable when Will (Logan Marshall-Green, Upgrade) shows up to his ex-wife Eden and new husband David's dinner party. The pair's tragic past haunts an equally spooky present: Amid Eden's suspicious behavior and her mysterious house guests, Will becomes convinced that his invitation was extended with a hidden agenda.

All About Lily Chou-Chou (US): For kids around the world, music is often the only salvation when the pain and anxiety of teenage life becomes too much to bear. Yuichi (Hayato Ichihara) is in the 8th grade and he worships Lily Chou-Chou, a Bjork-like chanteuse whose epic music is lush and transcendent. Yuichi only lives for Lily Chou-Chou's big Tokyo concert, where the lies and violence can be washed away by the presence of his goddess and her powerful music. But fate has yet another obstacle in store for Lily's devoted fan.

Red Peony Gambler (US): Wandering female gambler Oryu the Red Peony (Junko Fuji), so known for the tattoo on her shoulder, rambles into town searching for her father’s killer with a wallet left at the crime scene as her only clue. At a card game she meets a kindred spirit, the noble and handsome yakuza Katagiri (Ken Takakura), when they team up to foil a cheating player. As their paths continue to cross she befriends a gang boss and other sundry denizens of the underworld who all join forces to guide her on a blood-soaked quest for vengeance. With its fantastic tropes and charismatic stars this inaugural entry in the Red Peony Gambler series proved an influential watershed of the “chivalrous gangster” genre and was so popular that it spawned multiple sequels.

On February 21: Jenn Wexler Selects (UK/US/CA/IRE).

Jenn Wexler, the writer/director of the SXSW-nominated punk slasher The Ranger and boarding school horror The Sacrifice Game (Fantasia Film Festival Audience Award Winner) picks films from the ARROW catalogue that have nestled their way into her dark little heart and refused to let go.

"You know how there are some movies that worm their way into your brain, stick with you, and pull you back again and again? It could be because of an amazing image, a creepy concept, an incredible kill, a breathtaking performance, or a certain something you just can’t find the words for but you know after viewing it that it’s changed the very core of your being. My ARROW picks span genres, countries, decades - some of them are even by friends I’ve gotten to know and love on the film festival circuit. But they all have one thing in common: Each has nestled its way into my dark little heart and refused to let go. I hope you enjoy them.’’

Titles Include: Noroi: The Curse, The Deeper You Dig, The Addiction.

Also on February 21, the flavor of the day is sweetened cannibalism, space invaders, and mercenary justice.

The Bad Pack (US): Mexican immigrants in a small Texas border town, under attack by a local militia group, hire a band of mercenaries to protect them.

Hobgoblins (UK/IRE/US/CAN): A young security guard must track down diminutive aliens who kill people even as they make their fantasies come true.

Hobgoblins 2 (UK/IRE/US/CAN): The film takes place after the original film, where McCreedy has been locked in a psychiatric hospital after blowing up the film studio to destroy the Hobgoblins. Kevin and his friends are now in college, and their Professor introduces them to McCreedy, who warns them that it is still possible to be attacked by Hobgoblins. Despite McCreedy's warning, Kevin and his friends re-encounter the Hobgoblins and must fight against them and their own greatest fears, in order to save their lives.

Ice Cream Man (UK/IRE/US/CAN): Poor Gregory. After being released from the Wishing Well Sanatorium, all he wants to do is make the children happy. So Gregory reopens the old ice cream factory, and all the unappreciative brats are reprocessed into the flavor of the day.

The lineup concludes on February 28 with fantasy creatures, a board meeting, and dance.

Caverna (UK/IRE/US/CAN): A cyclops strangles a man and chases a princess through a forest. In a progressive theater workshop outside of Florence, students Giorgia and Lorenzo act out their dreams and childhood traumas, as teacher Alba pushes them to confront their inner myth.

Putney Swope (UK/IRE/US/CAN): The board of directors at a Madison Avenue ad agency must elect a new chairman. In the maneuvering to make sure that enemies don't get votes, all the members accidentally cast their ballot for the board's token black man, Putney Swope.

Shake the Dust (UK/IRE/US/CAN): Despite its genesis in the Bronx, Hip-Hop has become a universal language spoken across all cultures. Shake The Dust celebrates this global unity by chronicling three different break dance crews in the slums of Uganda, Yemen and Cambodia where Hip-Hop serves as a saving grace from the drugs, depression and poverty grasping youth. Includes music from Executive Producer Nas and Oscar-winning artist Common.