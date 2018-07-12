Fantasia Coverage Indie Features Hollywood Interviews Festival Features Trailers How ScreenAnarchy Works

Fantasia 2018 Curtain Raiser: Your Guide To Navigating Montreal's Gargantuan Genre Festival

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada
The Fantasia International Film Festival begins its 22nd edition in Canada's La Belle Province today for a three-week smorgasbord of action, horror, weirdness and, tucked away between the splatter and science fiction, you will find a drama or two. As per usual, there are several Screen Anarchists attending the festival and we have put together a guide to what we personally are anticipating.

How does one choose between over 100 features, shorts and other multimedia events (not to mention a thriving film market, pitch sessions, and several cocktail functions and after-parties) into the best that Fantasia can offer? Let us guide you through what is happening in Montreal, on the wilder side of cinema.


J Hurtado, Andrew Mack and Michele "Izzy" Galgana contributed to this story.

Let us walk you through what we are keen on seeing. Click through the gallery.

Fantasia 2018

