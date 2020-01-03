MON MON MON MONSTERS Arrives on DVD And Bluray in The U.S. in February

Giddens Ko's excellent horror comedy Mon Mon Mon Monsters will be coming to DVD and Bluray in the U.S. by way of RLJE Films and Shudder. You can get your copy on February 4th.

Mon Mon Mon Monsters is a wacky and frequently entertaining high school horror-comedy that has just the right balance of novel and familiar elements. At the helm, Ko presents himself once more as an ace stylist as he taps a fantastically deep well of imagination.

Here is the press release.

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to MON MON MON MONSTERS from Shudder, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural.

In MON MON MON MONSTERS, a group of classmates doing community service discover two flesh-eating creatures hiding in an old building. One of the creatures is able to escape, but they capture the other one, torturing her while trying to learn what she really is. It soon becomes clear that the first creature’s escape has dire consequences, as she hunts them down and stops at nothing to free her sister.

MON MON MON MONSTERS will release DVD and Blu-ray on February 4, 2020. Written and directed by Giddens Ko (You Are the Apple of My Eye),the horror comedy stars Eugenie Liu (“Behind Your Smile”), Pei-Hsin Lin, Carolyn Chen (Attention, Love!), Yu-Kai Deng (Tree in the River), and Kent Tsai (All Because of Love). RLJE Films will release MON MON MON MONSTERS on DVD for $27.97 and on Blu-ray for $28.97.