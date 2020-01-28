Giveaway: Win MON MON MON MONSTERS on DVD From RLJE Films And Shudder

It is time for another giveaway from our friends at RLJE Films and Shudder! This time we have three copies of Giddens Ko's excellent Taiwanese horror flick Mon Mon Mon Monsters. T

he DVD and Blu-ray will be released in the U.S. on February 4th, but, if you play your cards right you may win one of three copies we are giving away on DVD.

In MON MON MON MONSTERS, a group of classmates doing community service discover two flesh-eating creatures hiding in an old building. One of the creatures is able to escape, but they capture the other one, torturing her while trying to learn what she really is. It soon becomes clear that the first creature’s escape has dire consequences, as she hunts them down and stops at nothing to free her sister.

As you know, we like to keep things simple around these parts; give everyone the chance to win a copy. As before, here is a little fact finding mission. When you have the answer you may email us here with your answer. Ready?

What is the original Taiwanese title of Giddens Ko's Mon Mon Mon Monsters?