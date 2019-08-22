Now Streaming: TIL DEATH DO US PART, Taiwan Will Tear Us Apart

I need to learn more about Taiwan.

Composed of seven episodes that may be watched in any order, this freshly-available anthology series is an intriguing puzzle for those of us who do not live in Taiwan and/or are not familiar with Taiwanese horror stories. Evidently based on stories that were first published on Chinese-language site MirrorFiction, the series features episodes that, as the English-language title suggests, all have to do with couples dealing with death.

In the twisty Hit and Run, a young man is stuck in a time loop that ends in his death by auto at the wheel of a young woman; they are forced together to try and figure a way out of the time loop. The striking-looking Perfectly Spotless follows a young woman who is obsessed with cleaning her seaside apartment and keeps seeing her mate, unwillingly. Tunnel revolves around a forlorn young woman and her brief romance with a hapless young man.

The rather puzzling Big Cat is the rather bizarre tale of a strong woman who dominates her willowy husband without mercy, and involves a tiger. No Pets Allowed is an affecting story about the friendship between two young children and their differing domestic situations. The disturbing Lily Login Trouble is, essentially, a diatribe against the demanding expectations that social-media (and men) place upon young women. Last Stop: Paradise examines the longtime love affair between a married couple and what makes them truly happy.

My ignorance about Taiwan and its mythology is glaring. Naturally, I've seen films by Hou Hsiao-hsien, Tsai Ming-liang, Edward Yang, and Ang Lee, but horror-comedy Mon Mon Mon Monsters (2017) is the only one I've seen in recent years. As far as small-screen series are concerned, I'm aware that Netflix includes a fair number, though I haven't been making time to do anything more than sample a few.

In any event, the series is equal parts fascinating and mystifying to me. I liked some element or another in each of the episodes, which run for 30 minutes or less and tend to be slow-cooking. That feels exactly right for their length. Watching all of them in a single binge-session was maybe not my brightest idea this week. Taken individually, however, I think they will play more effectively.

Summing up: Flavorful morsels of (mostly) muted horror.

