TIN CAN: Seth A Smith Begins Production on Followup to THE CRESCENT

Canadian filmmaker Seth A Smith has proven before that you can do quite a lot with a few resources and a great idea. His 2017 indie sci-fi film The Crescent impressed audiences on the fstival circuit and its subsequent rollout.

Our own Kurt Halfyard caught the film at TIFF and reported back to us , rather eloquently...

The Crescent is remarkable realization of an ambitious story on a tiny budget by way of copious amounts of intelligence and talent. I admire its chutzpah, particularly when it tiptoes so quietly. The craft here, put to effective use, creates a kind of a fugue state in the audience, punctuated with moments teasing out the horror. This is a chiller, not a thriller, that traffics in goosebumps and held breath over rote jump scare shenanigans.

So we will count on Kurt to help raise our excitement level for Smith's new film, Tin Can, as it begins production over on the east coast. This is especially considering he has now added the tag 'bio' to his 'sci-fi' repotoire.

Add to that genre stalwart Michael Ironside is in the cast and Smith consulted with Brandon Cronenberg, Son of Cronenberg, a member of a family who knows a thing or two about that 'bio' tag.

The full press release follows.