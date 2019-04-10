Fantaspoa 2019: First Wave of Titles For Brazilian Genre Fest Announced!

Our friends at Fantaspoa in Brazil are gearing up for their annual genre film festival. Held in the coastal town of Porto Alegre this will be the festival's fifteenth year, devoted to bringing scares and thrills to local genre fans. They announced the first wave of titles today and there are some doozies in there.

There are three world premieres in this wave alone. Deodato Holocaust, a documentary from Brazilian filmmaker Felipe M. Guerra, will open the festival. Greek filmmaker Konstantinos Koutsouliotas' The Fear of Looking Up will close the fest and Drew Thomas' The Mongolian Connection will fit in there somewhere between

My friend Justin McConnell is leading the charge of Canadian titles with his latest, Lifechanger. Rob Grant will attend the festival with his film Alive. Rounding off the trio of titles is The Hoard from Jesse Thomas Cook and Matt Wiele.

Other titles of note are the cosmic horror Starfish, Josh Lobo's I Trapped the Devil and a couple titles from Argentina, You Have No Idea Who You're Talking To from Terrified's Demian Rugna and Punto Muerto (Dead End) from Daniel de la Vega.

This is just the first wave. You can see white Fanaspoa is one of the premiere Latin American genre festivals. We just gotta find a way to get ourselves down there now. Someone can have my plate of feijoada until that time comes.

Here is the full press release...